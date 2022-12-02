Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day says juice is back in the Woody for playoff opportunity
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode, we have uncut press conference audio from Sunday, Dec....
Veteran Ohio State Player Announces Decision To Transfer
Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Mitchell has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season. The 6-2, 239-pounder is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's played in 39 games, making eight ...
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
dawgpost.com
Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State
ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror” Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff
Ohio State didn’t get here the way it wanted to get here, but the Buckeyes are in the place they had hoped they’d be right now all along. After a tense week of uncertainty following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State got confirmation that it would still have an opportunity to compete for a national championship on Sunday when the Buckeyes received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers
Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey for their first Big Ten conference game of the season. What began as a Buckeyes rout stalled, becoming a close game that the final scoreline doesn’t necessarily support. Here’s what to take away from the 82-70 Buckeyes win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
sciotopost.com
Will Ohio State Move into College Football Playoffs After Weekend Drama?
OHIO – After a weekend of upsets, can Ohio State now make it into the College Football Playoffs? I think so. This weekend the top four had a big shake up that started on Thursday when (12) Utah beat (4) USC for the second time this season, 47-24 in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game handing them an over 20 point loss and most likely dropping them down to possibly 7 or 8 in the top 20.
Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women's Volleyball Advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships After Sweeping USC
The Buckeyes' women's volleyball squad just became the second Ohio State sports team in the last 24 hours to benefit from a USC loss. While football got some indirect help from the Trojans falling in the Pac-12 Championship yesterday, the Ohio State women's volleyball team took matters into their own hands tonight and defeated USC three games to none. The Buckeyes won all games in their best-of-five match 25-21, 25-17, and 25-16 to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Championships.
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Recycling Today
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: City of Columbus Defies Judge, Votes to Pass Illegal Gun Control Laws
At its Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, Columbus City Council voted in favor of a package of gun control laws despite a judge's order to stay any such action. The ordinances include a ban on magazines that hold 30 or more rounds and mandatory firearm storage in the home among other measures.
Tanker carrying gasoline flips, crashes on ramp from Roberts Road to I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline and diesel flipped over on a ramp from Roberts Road to Interstate 270 north near Hilliard Monday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. and the ramp to get onto I-270 north from Roberts Road are shut down.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Top Eateries for Carryout
As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute meaningfully to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Carryout Gems. At the historic North Market, Hoyo’s Kitchen...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
Comments / 1