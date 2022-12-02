VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Entertainers will meet each second Tuesday of the month at the Turner Center in Valdosta. The South Georgia Entertainers (SGE) will meet on Tues., Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m., at the Turner Center for the Arts located at 527 N. Patterson Street. SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern) and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta. The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available, and ways to support one another.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO