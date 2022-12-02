ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

VMS students win gift card for reading, reviewing books

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta Middle School students won a $100 gift card each for reading and reviewing books for the VMS Media Center. Valdosta Middle School readers, Ammaretta Dwiggins and Mahkaiyah Davis, each won a $100 gift card provided by Hester And Morris Orthodontics. They were recognized by Mrs. Crystal Rowan for reading and reviewing books for the VMS Media Center.
VALDOSTA, GA
W.G. Nunn students named Readers of the Month

VALDOSTA – W.G. Nunn Elementary School 5th grade students were honored as FreshKoncepts Readers of the Month. W.G. Nunn Elementary School is so thankful to partner with FreshKoncepts, Dr. Kam and the Crew to honor our top Readers of the Month. In November, we recognized both Elijah Morris and Roderick Frasier as our top readers of 5th grade. They were gifted with their own Chromebook, gift cards, and lots of fun supplies and prizes.
VALDOSTA, GA
Wiregrass Radiology students recognized with award ceremony

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Radiologic Technology students were recognized during an Award Ceremony held in their honor. Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates...
VALDOSTA, GA
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist

ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
MOULTRIE, GA
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
SGE brings local musicians together each month.

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Entertainers will meet each second Tuesday of the month at the Turner Center in Valdosta. The South Georgia Entertainers (SGE) will meet on Tues., Dec. 13, from 6-8 p.m., at the Turner Center for the Arts located at 527 N. Patterson Street. SGE is led by local musicians Lloyd Carter (Lloyd Carter Band) and Aaron Strickland (Naturally Southern) and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta. The group brings musicians of all ages and experience levels together to discuss key industry issues, regional opportunities available, and ways to support one another.
VALDOSTA, GA
City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids

VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids. Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.
VALDOSTA, GA
Genaro Texidor

Genaro Texidor, 83, of Valdosta, died on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1939, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Mr. Texidor was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the City of New York where he worked in the transportation division as a bus driver. He was a Jehovah’s Witness until his death and was loved dearly by his family and many friends around the world.
VALDOSTA, GA
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
VALDOSTA, GA
Pick of the Day: “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power”

“Strong people don’t need strong leaders: the emphasis was on the organizing,” civil rights activist Jennifer Lawson tells us in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” Geeta Gandbhir (“Black and Missing”) and Sam Pollard’s (“Mr. Soul!”) documentary recounting the battle for Black suffrage and political justice in the Georgian county during mid-century America. Lawson here alludes to the ethos of bottom-up organizing endorsed by Ella Baker, a prominent architect of the American civil rights movement who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), led by Martin Luther King, Jr, and paved the way for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
VALDOSTA, GA
Alleged con Carelock cashes checks for mythical machinery

A Coffee County man was indicted 14 times by a grand jury last month for allegedly conning multiple individuals by selling numerous pieces of John Deere equipment that they never received and that he did not own. According to the indictments, the defendant, Corey James Carelock, obtained over $165,000 in the scam.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

