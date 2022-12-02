ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

President Biden wants Michigan to be early presidential primary state

By Jenn Schanz
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
In a letter to the DNC, President Joe Biden suggested doing away with caucuses as part of the democrat’s presidential nominating process.

The proposal would also make Michigan one of the earliest states to cast votes in the nominating process.

Under this proposal, Michigan would move to the top 5 early states to hold primaries.

Biden says this shake-up in the party’s presidential nominating calendar prioritizes diversity because he believes caucuses are “restrictive.”

While not mentioning specific states he’d like to see lead off the process, a change could pose a blow to Iowa because its caucus has been first for decades.

The president has reportedly told democrats that he'd like to see South Carolina go first in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada.

Georgia and Michigan are expected to move into the top five as early states according to the Associated Press.

Opening states not only get heightened national attention but also millions of dollars into their state’s economies through fundraising and political activity.

It would also mean voters would have a greater selection of candidates to choose from, as well as offering an early glimpse into who may become the nominee.

Michigan State University (MSU) Political Science Prof. Matt Grossman says no one group can issue a decision on the move.

“A state, you might say, would just establish a state law to go earlier," says Grossman. "But the national party would determine whether that contest would actually result in delegates allocated to the candidates. And for a long time, they have said, 'No, only these states can go early in the process.'

“On the other hand," Grossman adds, "you might have the national parties saying, ‘We want these states to go earliest,’ but the state itself still has to set the election and the states have to come to some agreement about who goes in what order.”

The head of Michigan's GOP released this statement on this proposed change.

“Michigan should have a very significant say in electing the next Republican President of the United States.”

The state’s legislature would need to move the primary date, set under state law.

This week, the Republican-led state senate passed a bill to move the primary from March to February despite risking a penalty from the RNC which could impact the Republican Party’s delegate count.

The DNC rules committee will be meeting on Friday in Washington to vote on this proposed shake-up. Members are expected to approve moving South Carolina to the starting position.

