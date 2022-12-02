Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Week 13 Key Numbers: Commanders’ late comeback leads to tie
Imagine recovering a fumble on the first defensive possession of the game, scoring on your opening two possessions to take a 10-0 lead, and still ultimately ending in a tie game. That’s exactly what happened in the Commanders’ Week 13 matchup with the Giants. It left the players and coaches...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. pairing held back by 1 obvious factor
The Dallas Cowboys met with Odell Beckham Jr. early this week, and appeared close to signing him — until they weren’t. Jerry Jones initially stated that Odell’s visit to Dallas went well, and Beckham Jr. was even seen at a Dallas Mavericks game courtside with several Cowboys players.
Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve, could return by playoffs
The news isn’t what you want to hear, but there’s a silver lining as well. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sources have confirmed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn‘s knee injury will require that a medical procedure be done. He’s expected to have a knee scope this week. He’ll be added to Philly’s injured reserve once it’s done, meaning he’ll miss the four games spanning Week 14 to Week 17. There is, however, hope that he’ll be back.
Mike Tomlin defends George Pickens despite Steelers sideline tantrum
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was clearly upset about his lack of targets in the team’s eventual win over the Falcons on Sunday. Mike Tomlin wants to channel that energy. George Pickens was caught on camera throwing a sideline tantrum due to a lack of targets during a...
Nestor Cortes embodies all Yankees fans with Aaron Judge IG post from Bucs game
On Monday night at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game in Florida, Nestor Cortes Jr. represented all Yankees fans — and not just because, in a sea of super-athletes, he kind of looks like a normal guy. Cortes ended up in Aaron Judge’s entourage at the game, standing...
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Georgia Football: When is the Heisman Trophy being presented?
It’s that time of year, Georgia Football fans! The Heisman Trophy presentation is almost upon the college football world and hopefully, this year, it’ll be a certain quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. This year, all four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are all quarterbacks. The finalists are C.J. Stroud...
Randy Moss blames Peyton Manning for duo not teaming up at Tennessee
Randy Moss revealed on Monday’s night ManningCast that Peyton Manning did play a role in him not committing to the University of Tennessee out of high school. There was a time where Randy Moss could have been college teammates with Peyton Manning at Tennessee…. The Pro Football Hall of...
Anthony Davis showing MVP-caliber play as Lakers go on winning tear
After a 2-10 start, the Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games and are in striking distance of eighth place in the Western Conference.
