ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve, could return by playoffs

The news isn’t what you want to hear, but there’s a silver lining as well. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sources have confirmed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn‘s knee injury will require that a medical procedure be done. He’s expected to have a knee scope this week. He’ll be added to Philly’s injured reserve once it’s done, meaning he’ll miss the four games spanning Week 14 to Week 17. There is, however, hope that he’ll be back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Georgia Football: When is the Heisman Trophy being presented?

It’s that time of year, Georgia Football fans! The Heisman Trophy presentation is almost upon the college football world and hopefully, this year, it’ll be a certain quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. This year, all four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are all quarterbacks. The finalists are C.J. Stroud...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy