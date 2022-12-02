The news isn’t what you want to hear, but there’s a silver lining as well. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sources have confirmed that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn‘s knee injury will require that a medical procedure be done. He’s expected to have a knee scope this week. He’ll be added to Philly’s injured reserve once it’s done, meaning he’ll miss the four games spanning Week 14 to Week 17. There is, however, hope that he’ll be back.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO