CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
RED LAKE FALLS PULLS AWAY TO BEAT PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Red Lake Falls Eagles used balanced scoring with four players in double-figures, tremendous transition scoring, and stellar defense to beat the Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team 71-62 at Robert Matzke Gymnasium in Red Lake Falls. FIRST HALF – — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first 18 minutes...
#4 RANKED GREEN WAVE BEAT SHORTHANDED CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TEAM
FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates came into the game missing eight players due to sickness and had a defensive mindset right from the start. It worked for the first few minutes but soon the floodgates opened and the Green Wave would build a commanding lead. Jackson Demarais would be called for a penalty giving EGF a Power Play, and the Green Wave would score to take a 1-0 lead at the 3:40 mark of the period. Following the next faceoff, the Green Wave would score twenty-nine seconds later and add a third goal on a nice shot from Cullen Schmaltz from the point a little over a minute after that. Crookston would have an opportunity to score getting their first Power Play of the night with 11:05 remaining in the period, but fifty-two seconds into the man advantage, Teagen Lubinski would be called for a cross-check making it 4V4 hockey. After the 4V4 was up, EGF would add their second Power Play goal of the night to take a 4-0 lead. The offense continued to shine for the Green Wave and at the 9:05 mark, Gage Seydel would be the fifth different EGF player to score giving them a 5-0 lead and forcing the Pirates to use their timeout. Whatever coach Josh Hardy said seemed to work as the Pirates defense did a nice job of keeping the Green Wave off the scoreboard the rest of the period. Crookston even had a chance to get on the board with a 5V3 advantage late in the period, but EGF’s penalty kill was stout and turned the Pirates away, and they would skate into the locker room with a 5-0 lead. The Green Wave outshot the Pirates 18-2 in the opening frame.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRIES FOR FIRST WIN ON THE SEASON TONIGHT AT RED LAKE FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will try to pick up win number one tonight when they are on the road at Red Lake Falls Robert Matzke Gym to take on the Eagles. The Pirates started the season off last week with a 54-50 loss to Thief River Falls last week while the Eagles, after two opening losses to Mahnomen-Waubun and Fertile-Beltrami, picked up their first win last night over Climax-Fisher. The Eagles have their first four games of the season at home. Game time is 7:00 PM.
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL GO FOR FIRST WIN AT PELICAN RAPIDS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team will go for their first win of the season tonight at Section 8AA opponent Pelican Rapids. The Pirates are 0-1 on the season losing the opener last week to a talented Warren-Alvarado-Oslo squad 91-53. Leading the way for Crookston in the loss was Ryan Abeld with 15 points. Tanner Giese poured in 12 and Hunter Nicholas added 9 points and 9 rebounds. The Vikings are 1-0 on the year after defeating Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in their opening game 78-52. The tipoff is slated for 7:30 pm. from Pelican Rapids High School and you can hear the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or anywhere in the world by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
Clarence Oden Carlson – Obit
Clarence Oden Carlson, 101, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away late Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Sacred Heart in Bismarck, ND. Clarence had gone to Bismarck 2 weeks ago to be closer to his son, Clare, as his health was beginning to fail. The funeral service...
Marshall Hegreberg – Obit
Marshall Hegreberg, age 83, of Ada formerly of Borup, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Moorhead Rehab Center under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Monday, December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Please visit the online guest book at www.andersonfamilyfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley.
LARRY REGAN WINS DECEMBER BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Larry Regan for being selected by the Benedictine Crookston Therapy team for the December senior athlete of the month. Larry has shown dedication and success throughout his short-term SNF admission and outpatient PT and has been able to return to his prior level of function at The Summit.
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 7, 2022
Highland School is currently looking for donations of new or gently used winter gloves. Please drop off any donations at the Highland School Office if you are interested in donating. The Crookston Community Christmas Food Baskets Committee will not be offering nor delivering a food basket this year. However, between...
Joanne C. Rude – Obit
Joanne C. Rude, 90, formerly of Shelly, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Joanne Carol was born at home on June 27, 1932, to Albert and Emma (Stigen) Foss in Caledonia, ND. Joanne attended elementary school in Caledonia and graduated from...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
CROOKSTON EAGLES DONATES $2,500 TO HIGHLAND SCHOOL FOR SENSORY ROOM ITEMS
The Crookston Eagles Club stopped at Highland Elementary School this afternoon to make a very charitable donation of $2,500 to go towards sensory items for the school’s special education program. The Crookston Eagles Club has made charitable donations to the school in the past for various projects and additions...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI.
EPITOME ENERGY TO BUILD IN GRAND FORKS AFTER CONTINUED DELAYS WITH MINNESOTA PERMITTING
Epitome Energy LLC announced today that it has selected Grand Forks to be the location of a $400 million soybean crushing plant that will help create new market opportunities for area farmers who lack access to a nearby processing facility. The Epitome plant will be able to process up to...
CROOKSTON GRAND THEATRE WILL HOLD ITS FREE ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE ON SATURDAY MORNING
If you’re in the mood for a Christmas movie to get you in the holiday spirit, the Crookston Grand Theatre is holding its annual Free Christmas Movie this Saturday, December 10, at 11:00 a.m. The beloved, over 80-year community tradition, will have Christmas decorations, prizes and presents for children,...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF TIM FROEBER WILL BE RETIRING AT THE END OF THE YEAR
Crookston Fire Chief Tim Froeber announced his retirement from the Crookston Fire Department at the end of the year after 26 years of service to the Fire Department and ten years as the Fire Chief. Froeber first began his work as a firefighter in 1996 as a paid on-call firefighter...
CAR CRASHES INTO TELEPHONE POLE ON SOUTH BROADWAY AND WEST FOURTH STREET INTERSECTION
The Crookston Police Department responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of South Broadway Street and West Fourth Street, where a car seemed to swerve on a turn and crashed into the base of a telephone pole in front of Fischer, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC. Major damage was...
AS SEVERAL ILLNESSES SPIKE, RIVERVIEW HEALTH URGES FLU VACCINATION
If you’ve been paying attention to the happenings around you, you’ve probably heard the frightening news of the earlier, more severe spike of influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other illnesses compared to previous years. COVID-19 continues its hold over the healthcare system, as well. The Minnesota...
Mary Louise Amiot – Obituary
Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou will be held at a later date. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
