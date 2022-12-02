ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Touch Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Fortune Was Staggering: Find Out Her Massive Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
iheart.com

Dolly Parton Confirms Rumor that she's got a SECRET in a Dollywood Vault

Dolly Parton confirmed a bunch of rumors. 1- YES , she has a Christmas tree in every room of her house and she dresses up as Santa and comes down her personal elevator decorated as a chimney to deliver presents to all the children in her family!. 2- YES, Dolly...
Stereogum

Christine McVie Dead At 79

Christine McVie has died. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter was 79. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” reads a statement posted on McVie’s official social media accounts. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
Bustle

Christine McVie Dies At 79 & Fleetwood Mac Reacts With Touching Tributes

British singer-songwriter Christine McVie, a member of iconic band Fleetwood Mac, has died at age 79. A statement from her family posted to Facebook read, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.” The statement revealed that McVie died peacefully from “a short illness” at a hospital surrounded by family. A June 2022 interview with Rolling Stone stated she had been in “quite bad health” and was suffering from debilitating chronic back pain.
American Songwriter

Lindsey Buckingham Pays Tribute to “Soul Mate” Christine McVie

With the news of the legendary Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie’s passing earlier this week, the outpouring from family and friends has continued in the subsequent days. Recently, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks wrote that McVie was her “best friend.” Now, another member of the rock band has shared his thoughts. Fleetwood Mac’s guitarist Lindsey Buckingham hand-wrote a tribute letter to the fallen artist via his Instagram page, calling McVie his “soul mate.”
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
musictimes.com

The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November

Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...

