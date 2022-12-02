Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Report: NXT Vengeance Day 2023 To Be Held Outside Of WWE Performance Center
For only the second time since the global pandemic, WWE NXT is looking to hold a Premium Live Event outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will be held on February 4 as a Premium Live Event from Charlotte, North Carolina's Spectrum Center. With the exception of NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, WWE NXT has been hosting all of its Premium Live Events from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida since the global pandemic.
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
Grayson Waller Effect Announced For 12/6 NXT
WWE NXT (12/6) - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley. - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. - Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) present a “real” Christmas story...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, NY (12/3): Austin Theory, The Usos, GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 3 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, New York (12/3) Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) Emma def. Xia...
The Usos Top 2022 PWI Tag Team 100
Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual Tag Team 100 and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) were ranked number one. Tag teams were evaluated between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. The criteria for ranking includes in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Kevin Owens Feels Like It's Possible He Could Show Up At An Independent Show
Kevin Owens thinks that it is possible for him to appear at an independent show in the future. Since 2014, Kevin Owens has had a very successful career in WWE. Alongside the various amount of championships that he has held in recent years, Owens has also had top level feuds with guys like Steve Austin and Roman Reigns.
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling
As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0