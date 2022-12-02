Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO