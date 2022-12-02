ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season

The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Roxi likes to wears clothes

Roxi does not need to be urged to don clothing, said her owner, Mandi Buechting of Crystal City. “She loves to wear clothes,” Buechting said. “She’s cold a lot, so she loves when I put clothes on her.”. Roxi, 3, is a miniature dachshund. “She’s definitely a...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
feastmagazine.com

A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate

Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood

The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
BRENTWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri

My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
SULLIVAN, MO
