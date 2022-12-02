MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are in an unseasonably warm pattern this week. There’s an upper-level ridge of high pressure that’s centered over the Gulf of Mexico. Our area is on the northern extent of it, and disturbances will ride along its periphery...keeping periodic showers in our forecast this week. Yet, a bigger story will be the warmer air mass that’s affiliated with this upper-level high. This feature, plus a prevailing southerly wind all week, will help in giving us these October-like temps vs. December-like temps.

