WTOK-TV
How do rain showers, upper 70s and tacos sound for this Tuesday?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We woke up to wet streets this morning and rain showers will stick around until later this afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear are still needed throughout the day. Plenty of clouds will remain over the area, so the sunshine will be hard to find. High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WTOK-TV
Pack your rain gear light rain showers can be expected today
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a cloudy but comfortable start to the week. Scattered showers will move over the area later this afternoon. Overcast skies and light rain showers can be expected throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures are in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. We will remain well above the average for this time of year. By mid week highs are in the upper 70s.
WTOK-TV
It won’t feel like December this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are in an unseasonably warm pattern this week. There’s an upper-level ridge of high pressure that’s centered over the Gulf of Mexico. Our area is on the northern extent of it, and disturbances will ride along its periphery...keeping periodic showers in our forecast this week. Yet, a bigger story will be the warmer air mass that’s affiliated with this upper-level high. This feature, plus a prevailing southerly wind all week, will help in giving us these October-like temps vs. December-like temps.
WTOK-TV
Unseasonable temperatures expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The weekend has been full of ups and downs regarding temperatures, and we are going to warm up heading into the start of the week. It’s hard to actually think it’s December when temperatures outside are in the 70s and pushing 80 but that will be our story this week.
WTOK-TV
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road. MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road. Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs...
WTOK-TV
Peppermint Pops
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian’s most beloved concert returned for an evening of festive holiday music last night. The Meridian Symphony chorus leads us in our favorite holiday songs and the MSU Riley Center will truly be ringing with holiday cheer as we welcomed Mississippi native Danny Lyons to the stage last night.
WTOK-TV
City of York hosts annual Christmas Parade
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - One Sumter County city celebrated the holiday season on Saturday. The city of York, Alabama hosted its annual Christmas parade in downtown featuring a band, two cheerleader teams, fire trucks, several businesses and much more. Kylea Grant, one of the cheerleaders in the parade, talks about...
WTOK-TV
The Growing Tree hosts its grand opening celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is opening in the Queen City all to help children with autism. Dr. Kayley Sanger, the Mississippi Clinical Director at The Growing Tree, said the center provides quality personalized services to help families affected by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays. “We...
WTOK-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
WTOK-TV
Live from the Temple Fundraiser
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Temple theater is the largest theater of its kind and has been a staple for the state of Mississippi and the city of Meridian. The Temple was built back in 1924 and it needs restoration and holds events such as “Live from the Temple!” that features over 24 Mississippi musicians, that have donated their time and talents to raise money for the Temple restoration initiative.
WTOK-TV
Raising Canes fundraiser on Monday to benefit WTOK Toython
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Raising Canes will brighten the Christmas season for many local children. 15% of their associated sales on Monday, December 5th, will be donated to the WTOK Toython. Toys can also be dropped off at the Raising Canes on North Hills St. If you cannot make it...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Max Keller
Mr. Max Keller, age 82, of Meridian died on December 2, 2022 at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Keller was born on February 12, 1940 in Sledge, Mississippi. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and farmed with his father. He later became a truck driver with Roadway Express. Max was a Christian and a member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
WTOK-TV
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description. A report that a...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Phylis P. Wright
Graveside services for Mrs. Phylis P. Wright will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with Bro. Chuck Overby officiating. Interment will follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.Mrs. Phylis P. Wright, age 75, of Meridian passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home.Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Ramona Mechial Wright Pace; grandson, Gary Wayne Pace, Jr., (Victoria); sister, Patricia Sue Knight; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her husband, Russell M. Wright; son, Russell “Rusty” Wright, Jr.; sisters, Jean Thornton and Barbara Thornton.Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.
WTOK-TV
Calhoun intends to run for sheriff in ‘23
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An expected political announcement was made Monday. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed he intends to run for sheriff in 2023. Calhoun has been the long-time chief deputy for Sheriff Billy Sollie, who announced in mid-November he would not be seeking another term. Calhoun told...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Sherry Luke Lawson
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Sherry Luke Lawson will begin at 11:30 AM Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with the Reverends Andy May and T.J. Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
kicks96news.com
Disturbances and a Crash in Leake Sunday
6:41 p.m. – Carthage Police and EMS were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 16. One person was injured and transported to the hospital. 9:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Ruben Rd.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: The impact of Toython 2022 on local charities
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is not always merry and bright for everyone, so WTOK hosts a toy drive every year to give back to our community. It’s been a season of giving as people in the community donate toys and money to benefit local charities. "...
