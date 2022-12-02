Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
National Grid considers tapping into new powers to avoid blackouts on Tuesday - OLD
Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
rigzone.com
Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced that Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this week. Gas flowed from the Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic...
rigzone.com
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
rigzone.com
TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. — TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. On November 28,...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Tesco announces Clubcard changes to offer more savings
UK supermarket giant Tesco has announced that it is revising its Clubcard scheme to give out coupons to loyal shoppers more often.Customers who download its new Clubcard & Grocery app, which will replace its existing Clubcard app next year, will reportedly receive digital coupons three times more often under the new system.This will mean the store’s four million British customers will be sent personalised, money-saving offers based on their repeat-buys and purchase history every two weeks, rather than only eight times a year under the present approach.Shoppers who still prefer to receive their Clubcard statement and vouchers by post...
BBC
Energy Bills Support Scheme: People could 'cash out' £600 payment
The government is looking at ways to allow people in Northern Ireland to spend a £600 energy credit on things other than electricity. The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account. But the energy minister said there was "no point" having...
Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is likely to present new software plan at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. In the plan, Reuters reported, Blume is likely to put forth his aims to make the automaker's software competitive by the end of the decade. The vision...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
rigzone.com
Xodus To Set Up New Green Hydrogen Facility In Western Australia
Energy consultancy Xodus is developing a new green hydrogen product that will be scalable up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer capacity. The project will be based in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. MercurHy is an export scale project which aims to supply green hydrogen whilst leveraging economies of...
BBC
Glasgow firm awarded £30m to develop clean hydrogen HGV
A Scottish-led project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy goods vehicle has been awarded £30m from a government and industry initiative. Glasgow-based HVS aims to develop a "clean and affordable" cab and tractor unit to replace equivalent diesel-powered vehicles currently used across the UK and Europe. The funding...
rigzone.com
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
On UK's south coast, even winter fails to stem migrant arrivals
From the white cliffs above Dover, on England's south coast, it's possible to watch as migrants who have attempted to cross from northern France in small boats are brought ashore. In the meantime, Paris and London signed an agreement in mid-November with the UK agreeing to pay France another 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) to prevent migrant boat crossings.
More railway strikes called as dispute continues
A railway workers union has served notice for strike action at a further six train operating companies and Network Rail – just hours after meetings with a government minister in a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members will walk out on December 17 in addition to a widespread campaign of other forms of industrial action across a dozen companies.Further industrial action over the Christmas and new year period is being actively considered, the TSSA said.The notice of strike action follows four weeks of intensive talks which the union said...
UK car sales jumped 23.5% in November despite 2023 recession looming – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as CBI warns UK faces recession and a lost decade without a government growth plan
BBC
Skills shortage: School leavers being taken on as apprentices
An apprentice who "didn't enjoy school" is training with a firm directly recruiting school leavers as a skills shortage hits businesses across Wales. Getting paid £5 an hour to learn a trade is "better than sitting at home doing nothing", said Joe Costorphine. He is one of eight apprentices...
rigzone.com
China Is Snapping Up Russia Oil
Oil refiners in China have started to snap up Russian crude cargoes after a short hiatus, citing sharply lower prices due to ample unsold supplies. Chinese private processors, or teapots, purchased several cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for December-January arrival, said traders who asked not to be identified. The shipments traded at wider discounts to global benchmark Brent crude than deals done just weeks ago.
