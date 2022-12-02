Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Fans Believe Ticketmaster Allowed Scalpers To Buy 'Eras Tour' Tickets First, Gets Sued
Taylor Swift supporters are allegedly suing Ticketmaster over the "Eras Tour" presale ticket issue on November 15. Several fans of the 32-year-old Grammy winner are suing the firm for "fraud, price manipulation, and anti-trust crimes," including "deliberate misrepresentation," claiming that the ticketing behemoth allowed scalpers to buy tickets, per the New York Post.
musictimes.com
Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement
Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
musictimes.com
Drake Being Haunted by Exes in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit; Is Keke Palmer His Former Lover?
Attention to women who previously dated, spoken to, or fallen in love with Drake, there's a possibility that you could get compensated because of your previous connection with the rapper according to a comedy skit which is obviously satirical. According to Billboard, "Saturday Night Live" aired a hilarious skit wherein...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]
Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...
musictimes.com
John Rzeznik Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Singer Almost Retired Because of This?
John Rzeznik celebrates his 57th birthday today and is thankful that he still does what he loves to do the most, making music and singing. The Goo Goo Dolls founder and frontman has faced several challenges throughout his life, some of which were more serious than others. In an interview...
musictimes.com
Niamh McKinney Unveils Her Brand-new single ‘The Price’ Drenched in Dreamscape
'The Price' has a melancholy, moody feel to it making it a moving track upon the first note. It endeavours to capture the conflicting feelings of wanting to be free, yet also not wanting to leave the prison created for the self, if only because of its deep sense of binding familiarity.
Comments / 0