In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
How to Watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys - NFL Week 13 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
On Sunday Night Football, America’s Team looks to keep up with the best team in the NFL in their own divisional race, as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to host the fledgling Indianapolis Colts. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free trial) and Peacock. Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
How to Watch the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings - NFL Week 13 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
Two teams that are eyeing the playoffs meet up in the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings look to stay towards the top of the NFC as they play host to the New York Jets. Watch the NFL on FuboTV and Paramount+. New...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s 18 touches match season high
DETROIT -- D’Andre Swift matched his season high with 18 touches, playing more than 30 snaps for the first time in five weeks during Detroit’s 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swift ran 14 times for 62 yards and one touchdown, adding four catches on six targets for...
Jared Goff is Lions’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for work in community
ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff is this year’s nominee from the Detroit Lions for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, honoring a player’s commitment to their community and work off the field. All 32 teams nominate one player, with the winner announced during the NFL...
How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Week 13 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
One of the marquee matchups of Week 13 sees two of the top teams in the AFC meet in a rematch from last year’s playoffs, both gearing up for the postseason this year, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and their young gunslinger Joe Burrow.
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat - NBA (12/6/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Pistons are back on the road this week, as they kick off a quick three-game road swing with a tough test against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday, taking on the Miami Heat. After snapping a losing streak last Thursday night, the Pistons...
How to Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Week 13 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A key matchup with playoff implications is set up for Monday Night Football, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to hang on to their lead in the NFC South when they take on their rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) New...
