Country music superstar Keith Urban set to play Allentown Fair 2023

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban is set to return to The Great Allentown Fair on Sept. 3.

Urban, who has more consecutive Top 10 hits than any other country artist, will play The Fair’s grandstand 7 p.m. Sept. 3, officials announced Thursday.

Tickets starting at $99 (which includes admission to the fair) go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com .

Box office hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 15.

In addition to his four Grammy Awards, the New Zealand-born Australian is a 13-time Country Music Association winner and has won 15 Academy of County Music awards, three American Music Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards.

The hitmaker’s top songs include “Somebody Like You,” “You’ll Think of Me,” “Kiss a Girl” and “Only You Can Love Me This Way.”

He has earned nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

This year Urban has released new music, including the semi-autobiographical, “Wild Hearts” and single, “Brown Eyes Baby.” These come on the heels of “One Too Many” (his duet with Pink), the last from The Speed of Now Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous number-one album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

This will be Urban’s third time performing a the Great Allentown Fair. He performed in 2017 and 2010.

For more information and upcoming show announcements, visit the fair’s website at allentownfairpa.org