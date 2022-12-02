ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZtRp_0jV3zIOo00
Family photo of Barbara, 78, and Phillip Russo, 88, who were found dead at their Deerfield Beach apartment in 2013. A jury will decide whether to execute Rosario Melici, who was convicted last month of their murders. WPLG-LOCAL 10/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month.

He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work?

Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are equally responsible for what happens, no matter who holds the knife. But Melici’s life is on the line. The same jury that convicted him on Nov. 14 is coming back to Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein’s courtroom on Monday to decide whether Melici deserves to be executed for the crime.

Melici and his co-defendant, Michael Marotta, admit that they targeted the Russos for a robbery on Nov. 4, 2013. Melici, of Lake Worth Beach, had once been married to Philip Russo’s niece, but that relationship ended years earlier. The Russos’ bodies were found by their daughter, and the defendants were arrested within days.

According to trial testimony and court documents, lead detective John Curcio of the Broward Sheriff’s Office interrogated both defendants and then left them in a room alone. Melici, who at that point was at least partially confessing to his role, assured Marotta that they were not being recorded because the room they were in was designed for defendants to talk to their lawyers.

That was a lie, and prosecutors were able to introduce large portions of the recording during Melici’s trial. Other portions of the recording would be admissible against Marotta, but not Melici, which is why the defendants are being tried separately, their lawyers said.

Both men admitted being in the apartment while the couple was murdered. Both said they were the only ones in the apartment. But neither admitted committing the murders.

“I would anticipate, given that set of facts, that the jury is likely to come back with a recommendation for life in prison,” said defense lawyer Richard Rosenbaum, who is not involved in the case. “Each defendant is supposed to be treated as if they committed the acts that the other person committed, but that’s not always how it shakes out.”

Other experts said both defendants admitted enough to earn a ticket to death row.

“The extent of each participant’s involvement is crucial,” said attorney H. Dohn Williams. “It wasn’t like a convenience store where the murder was spontaneous and the accomplice is outside in the getaway car. What happened here, the acts that were perpetrated, they all took time. The jury will consider that.”

Efforts to secure death sentences in Broward have run into some high-profile challenges in recent months. In October, a jury decided against executing Parkland high school gunman Nikolas Cruz for 17 murders. Another jury recommended a death sentence for convicted killer Peter Avsenew, but that recommendation is likely to be challenged after one juror admitted to watching a documentary about the case before making his decision.

Philip Russo was 88 at the time of his death. His wife was 78. They lived at The Palms of Deer Creek , in the 2400 block of Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Their second-floor condo unit overlooked a private golf club. They were members of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, which they attended regularly.

The couple were married in Nevada in 1993. He was a World War II veteran who participated in the D-Day invasion and received a Purple Heart for his service.

Defense lawyer Mitch Polay argued during trial that Melici could not have foreseen that his accomplice would escalate their robbery plan to murder the couple. Jurors rejected that argument. Another defense lawyer, Richard Castillo, will represent Melici, 69, during the trial’s penalty phase.

To secure a death sentence, prosecutor Stephen Zaccor will have to establish at least one aggravating factor. That the murders were committed during a robbery for financial gain would qualify under the law. The suffering of the victims, who likely knew their lives were coming to a violent end, could also be a factor.

The jury would have to find, unanimously, that the aggravating factors outweigh any mitigators presented by the defense in order to authorize a death sentence.

One dissenting juror would be enough to take the death penalty off the table and guarantee a sentence of life in prison for Melici.

Marotta’s trial has not been scheduled.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com , 954-356-4457 or on Twitter @rolmeda

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer sticks with his lawyers in penalty phase

A Lake Worth Beach man facing the death penalty for the 2013 murders of a Deerfield Beach couple decided Tuesday that he might need his lawyers after all. Rosario “Ross” Melici, 69, was convicted last month of the November 2013 stabbing murders of Philip Russo, 88, and Russo’s wife, Barbara, 78. The same jury that found him guilty is now tasked with deciding whether he deserves to be executed ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer wants to fire his Broward lawyers in death-penalty case

A Lake Worth Beach man convicted of brutally murdering an elderly couple in their Deerfield Beach home in 2013 is asking a Broward judge for permission to represent himself at the penalty phase of his trial, a move that appears designed to end with a death sentence. Rosario “Ross” Melici, 59, told Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein that he did not want to present “mitigating circumstances” to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miramar police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash after weeklong pursuit

Nearly a week after Miramar police announced that a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash had fled the state, they arrested her in the city where the crime occurred. Janae Shanice Lewis, 28, was arrested at a relative’s home in Miramar on Monday and now faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in the ...
MIRAMAR, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida couple murdered over HOA dispute, sheriff says

STUART, Fla. — Police have arrested a neighbor on charges of murder after an elderly couple was found killed in their Florida home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Hugh Hootman, 75, and said he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, Ginger and Henry Wallace. The couple was found killed in their home on Saturday at the Cedar Pointe Condominium Complex.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family accused of beating man in Pompano Beach claim innocence, opt against representing themselves in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four family members accused in what authorities described as a hate crime in Pompano Beach made their case to a judge. Speaking with 7News on Friday, Oleh Makarenko said he and his parents, Inna and Yehven Makarenjo — are innocent of charges they’re facing, which include attempted murder, in the Aug. 6, 2021 beating of a man.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Stalker Called Woman 50 Times, Sent 500 Messages

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 28, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on W McNab Rd on 11/22/2022. The victim’s computer was hacked, causing them to lose full control of accounting software. Tot. Est. Loss: $355.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies shut down northbound SR 7 after Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Broward Sheriff’s deputies shut down the northbound lanes of northbound State Road 7 after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, including whether anyone was either injured or in custody. The incident took place at the intersection of State Road 7 and northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. The exact time of the shooting was not disclosed as deputies ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
niceville.com

Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man

FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Construction worker dies following crane collapse on I-95 in Broward

One of the two construction workers injured after a large crane collapsed on Interstate 95 Monday morning has died. The collapse occurred after the crane lost the piling that it was maneuvering at the time and was on unstable ground, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told WSVN Ch. 7. The bucket truck that held the two construction workers 30 feet in the air fell onto ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy