Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Marvell Technology, Horizon Therapeutics, DoorDash and More

NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Textron, Charter, Estee Lauder, Signet and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Textron – Shares of Textron jumped 6% after the company won a U.S. Army contract that could be worth $70 billion to provide next-generation helicopters. Charter Communications – Charter Communications fell 5% after analysts at Citi added a negative catalyst...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chipmaker's shares are still on sale.
Morgan Stanley Cut About 2% of Global Staff on Tuesday, Sources Say
Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of its staff on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the layoffs. The moves, reported first by CNBC, impacted about 1,600 of the company's 81,567 employees and touched nearly every corner of the global investment bank, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking about terminations.
Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks
A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
Fanatics Valuation Hits $31 Billion After $700 Million Investment Round
Fanatics has raised $700 million in capital. The company is now valued at $31 billion. The new funding will be used for M&A activity across the Fanatics platform. Michael Rubin's sports platform company Fanatics has raised $700 million in fresh capital, pushing its value to $31 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
Salesforce Executive Exits Help Push Stock to Its Lowest Point Since March 2020
Salesforce's stock has had two if its three worst trading days of the year since Thursday. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield said on Monday he's leaving Salesforce, just days after Bret Taylor stepped down as co-CEO. Salesforce shares have dropped 47% this year and are trading at their lowest since the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Likelihood of Continued Fed Tightening
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates until a recession hits. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last up by about 9 basis points to 3.589%. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed 12 basis points to 4.40%. Yields...
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023 After Three-Year Slump, Industry Body Says
The global airline industry is set to return to profitability again next year following a near-three year downturn, an industry body said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects the industry to post a "small" net profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, with more than 4 billion passengers set to take to the skies."
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
