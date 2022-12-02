ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Ulta Beauty To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTdV1_0jV3ynfq00
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General Corporation DG price target from $285 to $270. . Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Dollar General shares rose 1.6% to $240.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $200 to $191. Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Salesforce fell 0.4% to $146.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Asana, Inc. ASAN from $24 to $16. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Asana shares fell 18.7% to $14.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $405 to $420. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Synopsys shares rose 5.4% to close at $357.84 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $90 to $86. SVB Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics shares gained 2.6% to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush cut The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE price target from $37 to $35. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Cheesecake Factory shares fell 1.3% to $34.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Designer Brands Inc. DBI price target from $18 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating. Designer Brands shares gained 3.1% to $11.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL price target from $64 to $50. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Marvell shares fell 6.7% to $42.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $510 to $575. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.7% to close at $472.53 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut DoorDash, Inc. DASH price target from $70 to $60. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. DoorDash shares fell 2.4% to $55.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB price target from $225 to $187. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Kramer downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AvalonBay Communities shares dropped 0.4% $173.48 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results

GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Benzinga

Meta Platforms, Herbalife And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS shares tumbled 70.6% to $2.7356 after the company reported announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Targets On These Big US Banks

Morgan Stanley revised price targets on big US banks today. Here are the changes:. Morgan Stanley raised the price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM from $126 to $153. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck also upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. Morgan Stanley boosted Bank of America Corporation...
Benzinga

Why Summit Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%? Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares surged 82.2% to $1.4299 after the company announced a definitive agreement of its partnership with Akeso to in-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. PAFO gained 51.8% to $7.59. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT shares jumped 32.4% to $11.90 after NRG Energy announced...
Benzinga

Quiet, Low-volume Day

Remember, if AMC and GME apes can stay bullish after all this time, you can invest in the stock market every month. 2-10 curve inverted to levels not seen since the 1980s. Suggests an economic slowdown with most pointing to potential recession in second half of 2023. China. Covid cases...
Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga

Signet Jewelers Stock Shines On Solid Q3 Beat, FY23 Outlook Boost

Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.9% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, beating the consensus of $1.50 billion. Same store sales decreased 7.6% versus last year. North America segment sales amounted to $1.5 billion, a 5.1% increase Y/Y. Same-store sales for the segment decreased 7.6% versus last...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Unicharm Corp

On Monday, shares of Unicharm Corp UNICY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.83% to $7.53. The overall sentiment for UNICY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Drops But Remains Above This Key Level; GMX Becomes Top Loser

Crypto prices came under pressure, as Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower this morning, but remained above the key $17,000 level on Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,200 level. Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy