FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Reports: Kent State head football coach Sean Lewis stepping down to become offensive coordinator at Colorado
KENT, Ohio — Football legend Deion Sanders has been making plenty of waves in his first days as Colorado's new head coach, and one of those waves appears to have landed in Portage County. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is resigning his position...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ardell Banks, Class of 2023 WR out of Ohio, commits to SEC program
Ardell Banks is taking his talents to Lexington. The wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday via his Twitter account. Vince Marrow recruited Banks to UK, beating out Pitt, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Syracus. Banks is listed at 6-4, 180 pounds. On the 247Sports...
WCPO
UC students, players react after Louisville's Scott Satterfield named new Bearcats head coach
Scott Satterfield is officially the new head coach of UC football and while there will always be opinions on both sides, many students said they were happy when they heard the announcement Monday morning. “We are very excited about Scott Satterfield being our new head coach,” said UC freshman, Evan...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Moving to Akron is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
‘Power Rangers’ actresses to visit Parma’s North Coast Nostalgia
PARMA, Ohio -- Adam J. Barsa was admittedly a little too old to fully experience the “Power Rangers” zeitgeist. However, as an astute purveyor of all things pop culture, the North Coast Nostalgia owner knows the lasting legacy of the early 1990s television show that eventually expanded into film and comics.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
YAHOO!
Louisville girl, 17, indicted for stabbing death during park fight
CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has ruled there is enough evidence for a trial for a 17-year-old Louisville girl accused of a fatal stabbing in September. Marissa G. Smith faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the death of Michael Morris. The grand jury recently indicted...
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
Cleveland Jewish News
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Man has vehicle carjacked outside Akron manufacturing plant
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Duo charged in armed robbery during undercover ATF investigation in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery during an undercover federal investigation. A federal grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against Jesse Varner and Kevin Jefferson, both 24 of Cleveland. They are charged with robbery of property of the U.S. and using a gun during a violent crime.
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
