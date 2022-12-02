ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ardell Banks, Class of 2023 WR out of Ohio, commits to SEC program

Ardell Banks is taking his talents to Lexington. The wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday via his Twitter account. Vince Marrow recruited Banks to UK, beating out Pitt, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Syracus. Banks is listed at 6-4, 180 pounds. On the 247Sports...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area

If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
CANTON, OH
YAHOO!

Louisville girl, 17, indicted for stabbing death during park fight

CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has ruled there is enough evidence for a trial for a 17-year-old Louisville girl accused of a fatal stabbing in September. Marissa G. Smith faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the death of Michael Morris. The grand jury recently indicted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cleveland Jewish News

10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy