This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: now that the transfer portal has opened what will the Orange need to add to their list?
As the transfer portal swells to over 1,000 players, the Syracuse Orange must keep an eye on that list while preparing for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Just to recap where things stand right now, the Orange have the following players leaving via the portal:. WR: Courtney Jackson, Anthony...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Oakland
You’re telling me the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team loses to Colgate and Bryant at home but comes up with a win on the road against Notre Dame? Nothing makes sense anymore. The Orange (4-4) will look to get back to an above-.500 record Tuesday evening against the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri’s school record highlights opening weekend
The Syracuse Orange indoor track teams were in action over the weekend to start the season. The team split between two meets with the sprint/hurdle group at Cornell and the distance group at Boston University. We start in Boston as the fast BU track and runners still tapered from the cross-country season meant it was an opportunity for runners to get some good marks before getting rest during exams.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland
Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer beat Vermont to head to their second ever College Cup
When the Syracuse Orange start the scoring with an olimpico, you have a feeling it’s going to be a fun ride. The Orange played an up and down match, weathered the storm from the Vermont Catamounts and are heading back to the College Cup after a 2-1 victory. Finishing the campaign 11-2-2 at home, the Orange will take to the road next week, returning to Cary, North Carolina where they won the ACC Title in order to face Creighton in the College Cup Semifinal.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange headed to Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota
For the first time since 2018, the Syracuse Orange are going bowling. A 6-0 start to the season propelled the Orange to postseason play for only the second time under Dino Babers. Now Syracuse knows where it’s going and who it’s playing. The Orange are set to face off against the Minnesota Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: Jesse Edwards ties career-high in double-double effort at Notre Dame
Senior center Jesse Edwards tied his career-high in a 22-point, 14-rebound effort leading the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to a 62-61 road victory at Notre Dame. Edwards previously reached a career high when he scored 22 points at Miami last season. His double-double was the third this season and fifth of his career.
