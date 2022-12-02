When the Syracuse Orange start the scoring with an olimpico, you have a feeling it’s going to be a fun ride. The Orange played an up and down match, weathered the storm from the Vermont Catamounts and are heading back to the College Cup after a 2-1 victory. Finishing the campaign 11-2-2 at home, the Orange will take to the road next week, returning to Cary, North Carolina where they won the ACC Title in order to face Creighton in the College Cup Semifinal.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO