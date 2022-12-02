ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Oakland

You’re telling me the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team loses to Colgate and Bryant at home but comes up with a win on the road against Notre Dame? Nothing makes sense anymore. The Orange (4-4) will look to get back to an above-.500 record Tuesday evening against the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri’s school record highlights opening weekend

The Syracuse Orange indoor track teams were in action over the weekend to start the season. The team split between two meets with the sprint/hurdle group at Cornell and the distance group at Boston University. We start in Boston as the fast BU track and runners still tapered from the cross-country season meant it was an opportunity for runners to get some good marks before getting rest during exams.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland

Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s soccer beat Vermont to head to their second ever College Cup

When the Syracuse Orange start the scoring with an olimpico, you have a feeling it’s going to be a fun ride. The Orange played an up and down match, weathered the storm from the Vermont Catamounts and are heading back to the College Cup after a 2-1 victory. Finishing the campaign 11-2-2 at home, the Orange will take to the road next week, returning to Cary, North Carolina where they won the ACC Title in order to face Creighton in the College Cup Semifinal.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange headed to Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota

For the first time since 2018, the Syracuse Orange are going bowling. A 6-0 start to the season propelled the Orange to postseason play for only the second time under Dino Babers. Now Syracuse knows where it’s going and who it’s playing. The Orange are set to face off against the Minnesota Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy