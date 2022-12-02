Read full article on original website
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Car dealership employee arrested after crashing into home during test drive, Elmhurst police say
Two adult passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
Fiery crash on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 dead, another injured
CHICAGO - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a semi-trailer crashed into a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning on Chicago's South Side. The crash between the semi and a car took place in the left lane around 3 a.m. near 86th Street, according to fire officials.
Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop
CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
Driver dies after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during six-vehicle crash on South Side
CHICAGO - A driver fell from an overpass and died during a six-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in an initial collision in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 26th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Amtrak station in Homewood relaunches full service routes to Memphis, New Orleans
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - The mayor of south suburban Homewood says you can miss the chaos of flying and congestion of road trips by taking the train. The village celebrated a $15 million renovation project at the Homewood train station Monday. Amtrak completed the upgrades this summer, and this week, they...
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
Jackson, Adams bridges over Kennedy reopened as Jane Byrne Interchange work nears end after 9 years
CHICAGO - The Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street bridges over the Kennedy Expressway have reopened as the major work of the sprawling Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction nears completion. Later this month, the Jackson ramp and the Adams ramp to the outbound Kennedy are scheduled to reopen, providing access to Washington...
Chicago crime: Boy, 16, in critical condition after being shot while sitting in parked car
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a parked car in West Lawn Monday afternoon. At about 1:25 p.m., the teen boy was sitting in a parked car in the 6000 block of South Pulaski when a red SUV Subaru pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired shots, police said.
UPS truck left dangling off bridge on Indiana Toll Road after bizarre crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a UPS semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana. Police say the eastbound lanes reopened around noon and engineers were on site conducting bridge inspection. Westbound I-90 has been closed between Cline Avenue/Exit 10 and Calumet Avenue since the fiery crash happened early this morning around 2 a.m. When it reopens later today, it will be restricted to one lane, officials say.
Chicago firefighters hand out smoke detectors in West Pullman, where one person was killed
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters handed out smoke detectors in West Pullman on Sunday after a deadly fire. The fire at 116th and Prairie killed one person early Sunday morning. Paul Lea, Chicago Fire Department Director of Public Education, was joined by DDC5, Battalion 22, Engine 62, and Truck 27 in the neighborhood on Sunday.
Woman critically injured in extra-alarm fire at Hyde Park apartment
CHICAGO - At least one person was critically injured after a three-alarm fire broke out an apartment building Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Crews started battling the blaze around 3:44 a.m. at a four-story residence located at 5130 S. Kenwood Ave, according to fire...
12 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at church on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Fire officials say 12 people have been hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a church on Chicago's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department says that just after 1 p.m. Sunday it was called to the New Philadelphia Church for reports of a gas smell. When fire crews...
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Concealed carry holder shoots 2 during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded two would-be robbers Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when a car with three teens inside pulled up, according to Chicago police.
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
