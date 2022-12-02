LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a UPS semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana. Police say the eastbound lanes reopened around noon and engineers were on site conducting bridge inspection. Westbound I-90 has been closed between Cline Avenue/Exit 10 and Calumet Avenue since the fiery crash happened early this morning around 2 a.m. When it reopens later today, it will be restricted to one lane, officials say.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO