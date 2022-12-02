ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
CREST HILL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fiery crash on Dan Ryan Expressway leaves 1 dead, another injured

CHICAGO - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a semi-trailer crashed into a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday morning on Chicago's South Side. The crash between the semi and a car took place in the left lane around 3 a.m. near 86th Street, according to fire officials.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop

CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
ALGONQUIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

UPS truck left dangling off bridge on Indiana Toll Road after bizarre crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a UPS semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana. Police say the eastbound lanes reopened around noon and engineers were on site conducting bridge inspection. Westbound I-90 has been closed between Cline Avenue/Exit 10 and Calumet Avenue since the fiery crash happened early this morning around 2 a.m. When it reopens later today, it will be restricted to one lane, officials say.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman critically injured in extra-alarm fire at Hyde Park apartment

CHICAGO - At least one person was critically injured after a three-alarm fire broke out an apartment building Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Crews started battling the blaze around 3:44 a.m. at a four-story residence located at 5130 S. Kenwood Ave, according to fire...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman

HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
HOBART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy