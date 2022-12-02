Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
625 Fulton Street Rises Above Street Level in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 26 on our year-end countdown of the tallest structures underway in New York is 625 Fulton Street, a 35-story mixed-use skyscraper currently rising in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects and developed by Rabsky Group, which secured $450 in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital to complete the project, the 500-foot-tall structure will yield 1,098 units, 26,000 square feet of retail space, and a parking garage for up to 250 vehicles. Galaxy Developers is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by the 34-story 80 DeKalb Avenue to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Rockwell Place to the east, and Hudson Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens
Construction is rising on 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, a three-tower mixed-use development in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure that will yield 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower design at 2-21 Malt Dive composed of a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and a 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. A final unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has yet to be announced. Belsen Tristate Building Materials will supply the brickwork and Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the general contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Drive, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Evergreen Avenue and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Ricardo Pagan is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 54-foot-tall...
New York YIMBY
405 Park Avenue’s Demolition Continues in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a possible new skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Though original plans called for a renovation and addition atop the existing 17-story occupant, full demolition permits were issued for the structure in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
New York YIMBY
RAMSA’s 200 East 83rd Street Wrapping Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
At number 28 on our annual construction countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is 200 East 83rd Street, a 35-story residential tower nearing completion in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 489-foot-tall structure will yield 205,877 square feet and 86 condominium units with sales and marketing led by Compass, as well as 3,033 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking for 26 vehicles. SLCE Architects is the architect of record and Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.
