Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A few showers for Tuesday with lots of clouds ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some light rain showers will move through the region on Tuesday into the early afternoon with drier weather later in the day but lots of clouds linger. A little breeze will add a chill to the air but with temperatures above freezing no wintry weather threats to worry about. More clouds are around for Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s once again.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather in Depth: Wind, not good for the outdoor holiday decorations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is never a good thing for the outdoor holiday decorations. But on two occasions recently we had strong, gusty winds blow into town. The first was on November 30th. According to the National Weather Service the top wind speed was 50 mph. And then just a couple of days later we got another high wind event with a speed of 53 mph. That wind event was on Saturday.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Quiet to start the week with temperatures above normal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather is in store on Monday morning, with sunshine giving way to some clouds later in the day. It will be a bit of a breeze from the southwest will help to send temperatures into the mid 40s. There will be lots of clouds on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and a couple showers possible, especially later in the afternoon and evening.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Snow season is off to a slow start

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a day full of December sunshine you may be wondering, where is the snow?. No doubt the snow season is off to a very slow start in Rochester. Typically, at this point in the season, the Rochester airport has already measured 10.6 inches of snow. Granted, it is a small sample size considering it is only early December, but thus far the Rochester Airport is running some 6 inches below normal. In the short term, the snowfall deficit will continue. In the longer term, our weather pattern may be more favorable for snowfall later in the week.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Milder conditions as we head into the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Today will be much quieter compared to Saturday. We will see temperatures climb into the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will still be brisk at times but nothing compared to yesterday. Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s with a few...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Gusty Winds Move In And Quickly Move Out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front has crossed Western New York today and produced a rapid change in the temperature along with very gusty winds. Top wind speeds were running between 50 and 55 miles per hour. As a result, there were some reports of isolated downed trees and power outages, but no significant damage was noted for the Rochester area. As high pressure continues to move in to the northeast the wind speeds will continue to taper off. The yellow alert issued by the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists has been discontinued.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update. Yellow Alert: brief period of damaging winds possible Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a quiet end to the work week, our weather is going to turn more active again this weekend. We have a Yellow Alert up for another round of gusty winds on Saturday. A strong cold front will bring a round of showers late morning into the afternoon from west to east. Strong winds will accompany this front, and for an hour or two after. Most locations will clock wind gusts 45-50 mph for an hour or two, but a few wind gusts may reach 60 mph, which may be strong enough to cause a few isolated to scattered power outages. If you’ve put up holiday decorations or inflatable Santas or reindeer, you’ll want to make sure they are secure or deflated on Saturday. This round of winds will only last a few hours, but may pack a punch during those few hours. The strongest winds will subside quickly during the early afternoon hours, but it’ll still be blustery and turning chillier, with frequent gusts to 40 mph. Sunday will be the quieter weekend day, with a mix of clouds and sun, a much calmer wind and highs in the 30s. Stay with News10NBC for the latest updates into the weekend.
WHEC TV-10

Wind will continue to weaken throughout the night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front moved through the area earlier today and brought some gusty winds. The strongest wind has already moved through the area. The Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport saw a peak wind gust of 53 mph. Just under 3,000 households are without power area wide at this time. You can check with RG&E or NYSEG to see when power is estimated to be restored at your location.
websterontheweb.com

Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos

Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
104.5 The Team

Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)

What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
Campus Times

How to avoid the pitfall of SAD

December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
