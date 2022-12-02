Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser. It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road. “I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said...
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Deputies: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Fox 19
Man accused of threatening to shoot into crowd during Tri-State festival
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot into the crowd at Franklin’s Fall Festival in October. Gregory Phillips is facing charges of making a terroristic threat and making false alarms, court records show. Franklin police say they were made aware on...
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash
BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
WKRC
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting, suspect in custody
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a bar in Newport early Saturday morning. Police were called to the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say there was a fight inside the bar that led to the shooting. One victim was pronounced...
