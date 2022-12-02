Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
KFOX 14
Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
KFOX 14
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting at Las Cruces motel
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The incident happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on the 1900 block of Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Officials said they got a call that a man had been shot. Police officials...
KFOX 14
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
KFOX 14
Recreational complex and urgent care to be build in Anthony, New Mexico former golf course
ANTHONY, N.M. — The city of Anthony, New Mexico started the beginning stages of reusing a former golf course. The city of Anthony bought the Dos Lagos golf course in 2019. An Anthony, New Mexico trustee told KFOX14 the city started to build a recreational complex for all ages and said they would build an Urgent Care center as part of a plan to repurpose the property.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
KFOX 14
El Paso deputy city manager says there is no way to be fully prepared for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
KFOX 14
WinterFest brings over 25k people to San Jacinto Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
KFOX 14
TxDOT provides tips, guidance on baby car seat safety during winter months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
KFOX 14
Participating El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A's offer free nugget entrée
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the El Paso and Las Cruces area are offering guests a free nugget entrée beginning on Monday. In order to get the free 5-count nuggets entrée you have to download the Chick-fil-A app. The offer is valid from...
KFOX 14
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
KFOX 14
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
KFOX 14
El Paso Children's Hospital beds at full capacity due to flu, RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For months doctors warned of a triple threat this winter, from COVID-19, flu and RSV. Doctors in El Paso are calling it the ‘winter sickness storm’ as respiratory viruses are on the rise here in the borderland. "It is the wave, the...
KFOX 14
Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
KFOX 14
NMSU vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will play at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit vs Bowling Green. The game will be on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on ESPN. NMSU filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to play in...
Comments / 0