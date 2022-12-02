ANTHONY, N.M. — The city of Anthony, New Mexico started the beginning stages of reusing a former golf course. The city of Anthony bought the Dos Lagos golf course in 2019. An Anthony, New Mexico trustee told KFOX14 the city started to build a recreational complex for all ages and said they would build an Urgent Care center as part of a plan to repurpose the property.

ANTHONY, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO