Tourist killed in St. Charles Avenue hotel was victim of random violence, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The brutal murder of a 73-year-old tourist last week inside his hotel room on St. Charles Avenue is considered by New Orleans police to have been a random act of violence, court documents show. Fox 8 obtained the court documents submitted with the arrest of 29-year-old...
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson to retire
NEW ORLEANS — In a seismic shake-up that has been widely rumored for months, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is retiring after more than four years at the helm of the police department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday. The mayor’s announcement does not give a specific date when Ferguson will...
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
Three hurt in shooting on Tulane / Gravier neighborhood shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting in the Tulane / Gravier neighborhood area of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 1:06 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street. Investigators say two men and one woman arrived at a local hospital by car with gunshot wounds.
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide
A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
Wreck on I-10 near Carrollton Avenue exit kills driver, hospitalizes passenger, NOPD says
A car rolled over multiple times on Interstate 10 near the South Carrollton Avenue exit Sunday night, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, New Orleans police said. The wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. in the westbound exit lane of I-10, according to preliminary information from police. The 26-year-old driver...
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans. The crash happened close to the intersection of Tricou street and North Claiborne Avenue at around 5 a.m. NOPD officers report finding two men inside the car at the scene.
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
Jefferson Parish Deputy in Hospital after motorcycle wreck
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish Deputy is in the hospital after getting into a wreck on their motorcycle on the corner of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue Monday night, according to the JPSO Chief Deputy. The Chief Deputy said that the injured Deputy was escorting someone...
Houma Police investigating 4 separate shootings in 4 days
HOUMA, La. — Authorities in Houma say they are investigating four separate shootings since the start of December that left three people wounded. According to the Houma Police Department, the first shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Tulip Drive in the Mulberry neighborhood. Police say three individuals walking in the neighborhood were forced from the road by a Hyundai Elantra that was passing close to them. The car continued down the road before someone got out and started shooting into the air.
UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus
A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
