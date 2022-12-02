ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WWL

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson to retire

NEW ORLEANS — In a seismic shake-up that has been widely rumored for months, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is retiring after more than four years at the helm of the police department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday. The mayor’s announcement does not give a specific date when Ferguson will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Three hurt in shooting on Tulane / Gravier neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting in the Tulane / Gravier neighborhood area of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 1:06 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street. Investigators say two men and one woman arrived at a local hospital by car with gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
CENTRAL, LA
wgno.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Jefferson Parish Deputy in Hospital after motorcycle wreck

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish Deputy is in the hospital after getting into a wreck on their motorcycle on the corner of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue Monday night, according to the JPSO Chief Deputy. The Chief Deputy said that the injured Deputy was escorting someone...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Houma Police investigating 4 separate shootings in 4 days

HOUMA, La. — Authorities in Houma say they are investigating four separate shootings since the start of December that left three people wounded. According to the Houma Police Department, the first shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Tulip Drive in the Mulberry neighborhood. Police say three individuals walking in the neighborhood were forced from the road by a Hyundai Elantra that was passing close to them. The car continued down the road before someone got out and started shooting into the air.
HOUMA, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus

A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
JACKSON, MS
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy