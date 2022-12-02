HOUMA, La. — Authorities in Houma say they are investigating four separate shootings since the start of December that left three people wounded. According to the Houma Police Department, the first shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Tulip Drive in the Mulberry neighborhood. Police say three individuals walking in the neighborhood were forced from the road by a Hyundai Elantra that was passing close to them. The car continued down the road before someone got out and started shooting into the air.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO