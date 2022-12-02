Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlinginc.com
The Iron Sheik And Bruno Sammartino Once Brawled With Six Men
Are you ready for some football? Bruno Sammartino was back in his later days with WWE. The Italian Superman once battled an orangutan in his pre-wrestling days, but in his post-wrestling days, the rumor was that he fought off six football players with another legend of the squared circle. In an interview conducted over 10 years ago, the late Hall Of Famer clarified that he actually fought one football player and five of his compadres.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Bearer: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Legendary Manager
When the man behind the Paul Bearer gimmick, William Moody, passed away on March 5, 2013, the reaction was almost a referendum on the impact that the character had. At a time when such a thing was less common than it is now when a pro wrestling star dies, there was a deluge of mainstream media coverage, with even likes of the New York Times and National Public Radio publishing obituaries for Moody. "It really speaks to the uniqueness of the character and how well remembered the Undertaker/Paul Bearer pairing was," wrote Dave Meltzer in the March 19, 2013 issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "[E]ven people who weren't wrestling fans kind of knew there was a wrestler named The Undertaker who had a manager named Paul Bearer."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Contenders To Clash For Next Title Shot Against Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle it out on the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in a match to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. The two women qualified for the match by winning a pair of triple-threat matches on this week's show, with Bayley defeating Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the first bout, and Bliss prevailing victorious over Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event. Both matches had controversial finishes and seemingly set up future rivalries. First, a dominant Ripley had her match all but won until a slight error in judgment on her part allowed Bayley to nail Asuka with a Rose Plant for the win. After the match, an irate Ripley took out her frustrations on Asuka, hitting the Empress of Tomorrow with a Riptide before leaving the ring.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry. On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and...
wrestlinginc.com
Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE
WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Brock Lesnar Calling Him About Joining TNA
In 2006, Kurt Angle left WWE and signed with TNA. At the time, TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling — was making significant talent acquisitions in the hopes of realistically competing with WWE; TNA had previously brought in longtime WWE performers The Dudley Boyz and Christian Cage to boost their roster. In TNA, Angle became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion during his near-ten-year stay with the promotion. Interestingly though, a certain "Beast" reached out to Angle during his TNA tenure about potentially joining him in the company.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Wrestling Legend On Who Could Take Brock Lesnar In A Bar Fight
That would be a fight. Wrestling is a unique sport as while it is presented as a legitimate fight, the finishes are pre-determined and the wrestlers are tasked with working together to make the match work as well as possible. However, there are also questions about who would win should these matches be legitimate contests. Now one legend is chiming in on who he thinks could beat a top WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
wrestlinginc.com
How Bret Hart's Archive Of Legendary Matches Continues To Currently Impact Pro Wrestling
It's no secret Bret Hart is one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring: just ask pretty much any pro wrestler working today. "We studied Bret because he was the one we'd looked up to as kids," Sheamus told Sports Illustrated back in 2020. "We studied Shawn [Michaels], [Steve] Austin and Rock, too, but Bret was the one that really brought technical wrestling to the forefront of the industry. Bret could work with such a variety of opponents, and his work helped us develop our love for the business."
Comments / 1