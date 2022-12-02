SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center is asking people to take extra care, as they’ve already seen dozens of avalanches triggered in the past few days. “Now, since last Monday, we’ve had almost three feet of good snow on top of that, so basically, we had a house of cards, and now we put a lot of weight on top of that, and it’s just waiting on that house of cards to collapse,” Chad Brackelsberg explained.

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO