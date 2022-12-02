ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
Utah Avalanche Awareness week provides training for skiers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center is asking people to take extra care, as they’ve already seen dozens of avalanches triggered in the past few days. “Now, since last Monday, we’ve had almost three feet of good snow on top of that, so basically, we had a house of cards, and now we put a lot of weight on top of that, and it’s just waiting on that house of cards to collapse,” Chad Brackelsberg explained.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
Morning storms impact school schedules

SALT LAKE CITY– Severe weather conditions forcing schools to to adjust schedules Friday morning. Canyons School District announced a remote learning day for Friday due to dangerous road conditions. Summit Academy schools are also on a remote schedule. Salt Lake City, Alpine, Granite, Davis, Murray, Cache and Provo School...
These toys have been recalled for lead paint levels

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department is warning consumers about three products that have been recalled due to health concerns over the lead content. The Tangame Busy House has multiple outer workings that contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. The...
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
Next morning-drive snow happening Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
Teen missing, last seen in South Salt Lake on Oct. 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022. According to a tweet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Sol Olmedo may still be in the South Salt Lake, Utah, area.
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house

Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
