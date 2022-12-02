LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO