Tuesday morning top stories: Uvalde school safety meeting happening today in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the investigation into the Robb Elementary school shooting. The meeting starts a 6 o’clock at the Holiday Inn at Spur 327 and Justice Ave. Details here: Rep. Dustin Burrows...
Texas historical marker recognizes greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. The church, beginning its second century of service, is located at 306 East 26th Street. The Texas Historical Commission...
Lubbock Salvation Army to participate in Red Kettle Challenge Dec. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is challenging select Salvation Army cities across the country to collectively raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. The motivation behind the Red Kettle Challenge is to collectively bring together select cities across the country to remind people about the vital importance of the Red Kettle Campaign and inspire and encourage those communities to fill a single Kettle to overflowing in a 4-hour timeframe.
Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host 2022 check presentation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Auto Auction, the longest-running auto auction company in the state, will be hosting a check presentation ceremony at their offices on 1122 E 34th Street on Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m. The Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation began six years ago and has...
More mild temps, then rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will remain quite mild for the season today with highs for most of the South Plains region again in the 70s. But rain is on the way. Compared to yesterday, this afternoon will be less sunny, less windy, and slightly less warm. Still, temperatures will peak well above average for early December.
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
Spring-like weather again for Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average temperatures on repeat again for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and less wind. Mild temperatures overnight with clear skies and calm winds. Lows will dip into the mid-40s with a low of 46 in Lubbock. A sunny and dry start to the day with...
‘Front row seat:’ Shallowater ISD celebrates hands-on learning clinic, partnership with UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater ISD has a new home for two of its medical programs, the SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic. One of those programs is the first of its kind in the state. The school district celebrated the grand opening of the clinic Monday, alongside its partner on the project, University Medical Center.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Memphis KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Memphis loves attention and is a fun little guy. He has lots of energy and would be great in an active household. Memphis is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you need a jogging or hiking buddy, he can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
‘CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE’ coming to Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will dazzle Lubbock audiences December 19–20, 2022. Tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE can...
Monday morning top stories: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Red Raider football team received its 40th bowl game invitation over the weekend. The two teams will face off Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Details here: Texas Tech to face Ole Miss in Texas Bowl, Dec. 28. DPS to conduct...
UMC and Shallowater ISD host grand opening for SISD Health Science Learning Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic. The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
Warmth, sunshine in store for the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 70s and sunny for the next two days! Our overnight temperatures are warmer than usual, in the upper 40s. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with a southwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy in the morning then...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McNugget
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McNugget KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a ten-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. McNugget is super friendly and loves cuddles. He loves attention and is the life of the party. McNugget is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
Slight chance of overnight showers, warmer temperatures on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet day we are expecting a drop in temperatures and a little precipitation overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Our winds will change from the southeast to the southwest around midnight with speeds ranging between 5 and 10 mph. We expect isolated to widely scatter showers after midnight.
Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call at 3:33 p.m. According to police, one person has sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm whether the injured party had been taken...
