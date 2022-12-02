Read full article on original website
Related
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Jack Dorsey's Block Backs Bitcoin Mining Company That Wants to Bring 25-Cent Electricity to Rural Africa
Jack Dorsey's digital payments firm Block and Alyse Killeen's bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark, have led a $2 million seed investment into Gridless. Gridless designs, builds and operates bitcoin mining sites alongside small-scale renewable energy producers in rural Africa where excess energy is not utilized. ACCRA, GHANA — Up until February,...
Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell in frenzied trading on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy.
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023 After Three-Year Slump, Industry Body Says
The global airline industry is set to return to profitability again next year following a near-three year downturn, an industry body said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects the industry to post a "small" net profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, with more than 4 billion passengers set to take to the skies."
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0