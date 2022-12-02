Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Marvell Technology, Horizon Therapeutics, DoorDash and More

Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Herbalife, GitLab, Textron and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) – Herbalife tumbled 9.8% in premarket trading after the nutrition and health products company announced a $250 million convertible note offering. Herbalife plans to use the proceeds to repurchase existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Textron, Charter, Estee Lauder, Signet and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Textron – Shares of Textron jumped 6% after the company won a U.S. Army contract that could be worth $70 billion to provide next-generation helicopters. Charter Communications – Charter Communications fell 5% after analysts at Citi added a negative catalyst...
Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks
A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
Fanatics Valuation Hits $31 Billion After $700 Million Investment Round
Fanatics has raised $700 million in capital. The company is now valued at $31 billion. The new funding will be used for M&A activity across the Fanatics platform. Michael Rubin's sports platform company Fanatics has raised $700 million in fresh capital, pushing its value to $31 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dow Tumbles 400 Points, Nasdaq Loses 2% as Recession Fears Grow
Stocks tumbled Tuesday, building on the previous session's losses as fears of even higher rates fueled fears of a recession on Wall Street. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6%, falling for a fourth straight day, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2%. The Dow dropped 400 points, or about 1.2%. Growth-oriented technology...
Paramount Shares Fall as CEO Lowers Fourth-Quarter Ad Revenue Forecast
Paramount CEO Robert Bakish warned that the company's advertising in the fourth quarter will come in "a bit below" numbers seen in the third quarter. Bakish has warned in recent quarterly earnings calls that the worsening advertising market has been weighing on Paramount's business. Paramount isn't the only media company...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
Silvergate Shares Fall Despite CEO Letter Seeking to Diffuse Concerns Over FTX Fallout
Silvergate Capital fell Tuesday, even after the company's CEO released a public letter attempting to "set the record straight" about its role and current state in the crypto ecosystem. Shares were last lower by 6% after falling as much as 13% in premarket trading. Speculation has been swirling around the...
Despite Economic Uncertainty, It's a ‘Great Moment' for Dollar-Cost Averaging, Says Betterment CEO
Investors are bracing for 2023 amid stock market volatility, rising interest rates and heightened risk. But despite economic uncertainty, financial experts at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit urge investors to stay in the market. “Over a five- and 10-year horizon, this is a great moment for that dollar-cost averaging opportunity,” said...
‘It's Possible the Market Can Rally': Financial Advisors Say a Recession Isn't Inevitable
The CEOs of some of the biggest American companies believe the economy may be heading for a recession. There's still hope for investors, financial advisors say. The CEOs of some of the biggest American companies believe the economy may be heading for a recession. "It could be a hurricane," JPMorgan...
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
BuzzFeed to Cut 12% of Its Workforce
BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 12%, or around 180 staffers. The digital media company said the decision to lay off staff comes in response to challenging economic conditions. The company expects to cut most of the jobs by the end of the first quarter.
Here's What America's Top CEOs Are Saying About a Possible Recession in 2023
CEOs from JPMorgan, General Motors, Walmart, United and Union Pacific are preparing for an economic slowdown. Among the issues cited are rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical concerns. The companies are taking a conservative approach to 2023. As 2023 approaches and the prospect of a recession looms, corporate America is...
Microsoft Offers Sony 10-Year Deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation If Activision Deal Goes Through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
