Michigan’s senior tight end and team captain Erick All has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a pair of cryptic, odd tweets on Monday afternoon. All finished the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver for the Wolverines in terms of receptions (38), receiving yards (437), and receiving touchdowns (2). He will always be remembered for his season-saving 47-yard touchdown against Penn State in Happy Valley. He was an invaluable piece for the Wolverines last season as a pass-catcher and as a devastating run blocker.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO