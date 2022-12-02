ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines took home their 44th Big Ten title — the most conference titles from a single league in the country — with a clinical 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. The victory also marked the first back-to-back Big Ten championship campaigns for the program since 2003-04.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit

While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit. On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job

According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan wins second straight Big Ten title after topping Purdue, 43-22

For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions after conquering the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22. Michigan is 13-0 for the first time ever and is bound for the College Football Playoff. Purdue challenged Michigan in the first half, as Jeff Brohm's history of competing against some...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Maize n Brew

Game thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue

Team 143 of the Michigan Wolverines is on a history-shaping mission this season. After curb-stomping Ohio State at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000, the Maize and Blue are seeking its first back-to-back Big Ten Championships since the 2003-04 seasons. As traduced as the Big Ten West has...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Maize n Brew

Tight end Erick All moving on from Michigan, entering transfer portal

Michigan’s senior tight end and team captain Erick All has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a pair of cryptic, odd tweets on Monday afternoon. All finished the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver for the Wolverines in terms of receptions (38), receiving yards (437), and receiving touchdowns (2). He will always be remembered for his season-saving 47-yard touchdown against Penn State in Happy Valley. He was an invaluable piece for the Wolverines last season as a pass-catcher and as a devastating run blocker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Mike Sainristil announces he will return to Michigan next year

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil announced on Twitter late Sunday evening that he will be back in Ann Arbor for a fifth and final season. After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Sainristil switched positions and became the team’s main nickel corner this season. He has done wonders at the position this year, racking up 51 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven passes defended.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into the playoff

After securing a league-leading 44th Big Ten championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs, the No. 3 seed, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2022 Michigan Wolverines transfer portal tracker

The college football transfer portal is officially open. Dec. 5 is the first day that players around the country — whether they be FBS or FCS players — can officially deem themselves a free agent looking for a new college football home. Quarterback Cade McNamara entered his name...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game

For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. No. 19 Kentucky Preview: Seeking some answers overseas

Perhaps it was a moral victory, but the Michigan Wolverines wound up falling short against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday in what can only be described as a huge missed opportunity. The nature of college basketball allows for early-season losses, but the Wolverines let a solid resume piece slip through their fingers in the second half.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory

Michigan won a second consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday night against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue gave it their all in the first half, but Michigan pulled away in the second half to win 43-22. In this postgame podcast we evaluate all the important stuff that happened throughout the night...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup against TCU

After taking down Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, who still managed to get in after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.
