Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines took home their 44th Big Ten title — the most conference titles from a single league in the country — with a clinical 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. The victory also marked the first back-to-back Big Ten championship campaigns for the program since 2003-04.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 prospect sets official visit
While the Michigan Wolverines’ staff was not able to go on the road last week due to the Big Ten Championship, winning it for the second straight year is a better recruiting pitch than any in-home visit. On today’s recruiting roundup, we will discuss a few prospects who the...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Discussing Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It’s been a dream season for the Michigan Wolverines football team, going 12-0 in the regular season...
Maize n Brew
Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job
According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Michigan wins second straight Big Ten title after topping Purdue, 43-22
For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions after conquering the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22. Michigan is 13-0 for the first time ever and is bound for the College Football Playoff. Purdue challenged Michigan in the first half, as Jeff Brohm's history of competing against some...
Maize n Brew
Game thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue
Team 143 of the Michigan Wolverines is on a history-shaping mission this season. After curb-stomping Ohio State at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000, the Maize and Blue are seeking its first back-to-back Big Ten Championships since the 2003-04 seasons. As traduced as the Big Ten West has...
Maize n Brew
Tight end Erick All moving on from Michigan, entering transfer portal
Michigan’s senior tight end and team captain Erick All has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a pair of cryptic, odd tweets on Monday afternoon. All finished the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver for the Wolverines in terms of receptions (38), receiving yards (437), and receiving touchdowns (2). He will always be remembered for his season-saving 47-yard touchdown against Penn State in Happy Valley. He was an invaluable piece for the Wolverines last season as a pass-catcher and as a devastating run blocker.
Maize n Brew
Mike Sainristil announces he will return to Michigan next year
Michigan Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil announced on Twitter late Sunday evening that he will be back in Ann Arbor for a fifth and final season. After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Sainristil switched positions and became the team’s main nickel corner this season. He has done wonders at the position this year, racking up 51 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven passes defended.
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into the playoff
After securing a league-leading 44th Big Ten championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs, the No. 3 seed, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
Maize n Brew
2022 Michigan Wolverines transfer portal tracker
The college football transfer portal is officially open. Dec. 5 is the first day that players around the country — whether they be FBS or FCS players — can officially deem themselves a free agent looking for a new college football home. Quarterback Cade McNamara entered his name...
Maize n Brew
J.J. McCarthy on possible Ohio State rematch: ‘Please, bring it on’
J.J. McCarthy is a young man, as Gus Johnson would put it, who isn’t afraid to be great. McCarthy also isn’t afraid to be himself. McCarthy is confident, a reflection of his comments after Michigan’s 43-22 Big Ten Championship win over Purdue. Michigan’s now 13-0 and destined...
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s second straight Big Ten Championship win
For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are 13-0. Following their 43-22 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, Michigan will enter the College Football Playoff as the second-ranked team and will join Georgia as one of the lone two undefeated teams entering the postseason. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. No. 19 Kentucky Preview: Seeking some answers overseas
Perhaps it was a moral victory, but the Michigan Wolverines wound up falling short against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday in what can only be described as a huge missed opportunity. The nature of college basketball allows for early-season losses, but the Wolverines let a solid resume piece slip through their fingers in the second half.
Maize n Brew
Celebrate Michigan’s Big Ten Championship with ‘Back to Back’ merch
After taking down the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night in Indy, the Michigan Wolverines are once again champions of the Big Ten Conference. And to celebrate this oh so sweet occasion, the team over at BreakingT has put out an AMAZING new pair of shirts. ***GET YOURS HERE***. Both designs...
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses Jaelin Llewellyn to knee injury in loss to No. 19 Kentucky in London
The Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats faced off in London for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday afternoon. For the second game in a row, the Wolverines would compete with a top-25 opponent and squander an opportunity to put a marquee win on their resume during nonconference play.
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory
Michigan won a second consecutive Big Ten Championship on Saturday night against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue gave it their all in the first half, but Michigan pulled away in the second half to win 43-22. In this postgame podcast we evaluate all the important stuff that happened throughout the night...
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup against TCU
After taking down Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, who still managed to get in after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.
Comments / 0