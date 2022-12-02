ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody has become a goal line technology expert following Japan's win over Spain

By Harry Fletcher
 4 days ago

The World Cup enjoyed its most dramatic moment yet on Thursday, after Japan provided another shock by coming back from 1-0 to beat Spain.

It proved a controversial moment in the tournament, after some viewers claimed that the ball had crossed the line and gone out for a goal kick in the buildup to Ao Tanaka's winner.

The goal effectively meant that Germany were kicked out of the tournament, as they drew on points with Spain following their win over Costa Rica. Had the goal not been given and the game stayed at 1-1, Spain would have progressed alongside Germany and Japan would have missed out.

Pundits in the studio were at a loss as to why more images weren’t being released after the game, especially as it had a huge knock-on effect.

However, as was explained by ex-referee Peter Walton in the ITV studio, the images shown to viewers at the time did not offer conclusive proof that the ball had crossed the line completely and so the official was right to stick with his on field decision awarding the goal.

As you’d expect, it was a major talking point on social media after the game, as people suddenly became experts on goal line technology and some even created their own diagrams and simulations at home.

One Twitter user was at pains to show how different camera angles give different impressions, but stated that they believed the ball had stayed in play.

“The angle you see things from can massively distort whether any part of the ball is overhanging any part of the line. Officials get one look at it (and were right!)Ball in the same place in all 3 photos, as in #Japan vs. #Spain game this evening,” they wrote.

Another posted a video highlighting the importance of perception, even recording their own video to demonstrate how the ball might look at once in and out of play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy