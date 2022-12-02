ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at L’Oréal USA, Glossier, Summer Fridays and More

By Noor Lobad
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mm2p4_0jV3wpYA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otjSi_0jV3wpYA00
Amy Whang

L’Oréal USA has tapped Amy Whang as president of its Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie brands. A L’Oréal veteran who most recently served as general manager at IT Cosmetics, Whang succeeds Alanna McDonald and will also join the company’s management committee.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvqvQ_0jV3wpYA00
Juliana Pereira

Juliana Pereira has joined AI and AR beauty technology provider, Revieve, as chief marketing officer. Pereira previously held roles at Flow, Smartling and Ralph Lauren, and joins Revieve as the company, which has partnered with brands and retailers including Shiseido, Living Proof and Walgreens, continues to fortify its U.S. presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiUa6_0jV3wpYA00
Cayla Bergman Folz

As Glossier gears up for its 2023 launch at Sephora — the brand’s first retail partner to date — it has appointed Cayla Bergman Folz vice president of wholesale. Bergman Folz was most recently vice president of global sales at Nest Fragrances, and before that oversaw The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Sephora and Ulta businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlmJl_0jV3wpYA00
Kinta Gates

Also at Glossier, Kinta Gates has been named vice president of supply chain and operations. Gates succeeds Edith Chen in the role, and was formerly the senior director of supply chain operations at Thrive Causemetics. This summer, Glossier laid off 24 employees and, according to an internal memo circulated in August, is in the process of adding shy of 20 new ones, including Gates and Bergman Folz. The shifts intend to support the brand’s new strategy, which includes its upcoming Sephora launch, the recent store opening in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, New York, and the reopening of its SoHo flagship in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeHxJ_0jV3wpYA00
Blair Badge

Summer Fridays has promoted Blair Badge, the brand’s executive director of marketing, to vice president of marketing. Badge joined Summer Fridays in 2019 and in her new position will continue to develop and oversee the brand’s omnichannel marketing strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJcR7_0jV3wpYA00
Kim Natale

Summer Fridays has also promoted Kim Natale, who is now the brand’s first president after serving as its chief marketing and retail officer for the past two years. As president, Natale will continue to serve as a liaison between Summer Fridays and its retail partners, which include Sephora and Space NK, and forge additional expansions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ5RO_0jV3wpYA00
Steven Williams

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has named Dr. Steven Williams president. An ASPS board member of more than 15 years, Williams most recently served as vice president of membership for the organization, and his new appointment marks the first African American president-elect of ASPS. Williams will formally embark on the position in 2023.

Barbara De Laere

Barbara De Laere is the new chief executive officer of Saje Natural Wellness. An Estée Lauder and L’Oréal alum, De Laere was most recently the global brand president of Aveda. In her new position at the L Catterton-backed brand, De Laere will lead Saje’s growth across North America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19N1dx_0jV3wpYA00
David Goubert

David Goubert has joined Ayr Wellness as president. Previously the president and chief customer officer at Neiman Marcus Group, Goubert will focus on leading the cannabis operator toward sustainable, profitable growth and will report to the company’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Sandelman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLWn0_0jV3wpYA00
Alain Mavon

Lumene has named Dr. Alain Mavon its new vice president of research and development and sustainability. In his role, Mavon will spearhead new formulas, testing, regulation and packaging for the Finnish skin care brand. Mavon succeeds Tiina Isohanni, who will work alongside him through the end of 2022, and then shift to the Lumene Group’s board after 30 years with the company.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Capri’s John Idol Offers Bearish Take on Next Year’s Consumer

John Idol is bullish on Capri Holdings and its brands — Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo — but not so much on the business climate in 2023. The chairman and chief executive officer, who built Michael Kors into a mega business, took the company public and built a luxe portfolio, expects a combination of higher interest rates and COVID-19 restrictions to lead to consumer weakness next year in North America, in Europe and in China. More from WWDVersace RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference...
WWD

Save 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury Makeup and Skin Care Products During Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Breaking beauty news alert: Beauty Insiders can score 20% off the newest Charlotte Tilbury products at Sephora with code GETGIFTING. (If you’re not a Beauty Insider, it’s free to sign up.) The surprise Sephora sale includes markdowns on nearly all skin care, hair care, and makeup products through Sunday, December 11. But we’ll be taking advantage of the discounts on Charlotte Tilbury’s just-launched lipsticks, firming face creams, and beauty gift set specials before they sell out — and trust us,...
WWD

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

MILAN — Prada has set in motion its succession plan, putting an end to growing speculation about the management and design handover at the Italian luxury company. On Tuesday, at the end of trading in Hong Kong, where the Prada group has been publicly listed since 2011, the company said that former LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton senior adviser Andrea Guerra will be “recommended” as chief executive officer at the next board meeting on Jan. 26.More from WWDPrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing At the annual shareholders meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial...
WWD

Storied Velvet Makers Redaelli 1893, Bouton Renaud Join Forces

MILAN – There are only a few high-end velvet manufacturers left in the world, and now two of the storied firms that supply the fabric to marquee fashion brands are joining forces in a capsule collection blending their expertise. More from WWDDenim Is Sustainable, Colored and Lightweight, Say Denim Première Vision ExhibitorsBusiness Is Booming but Prospects May Be Less Rosy, Say Textile MakersLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The Italian Redaelli 1893 has linked with Lyon, France-based Bouton Renaud on a limited-edition lineup of velvets showcasing the versatility and artistry of the fabric. The results are three-dimensional...
WWD

Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes

HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD. The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress. For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang. The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Harris accessorized the look with a pair...
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

For Nordstrom Inc., high on the agenda for 2023 is starting with clean inventories, improving Rack, and elevating the customer experience. “As we look to 2023, there’s a lot of uncertainty. There’s certainly macroeconomic factors that for a shoe salesman like myself is hard to predict. So what’s our response to that? It’s really to be as agile as possible and for us, that really started in earnest coming out of Q2,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of the family-run Nordstrom Inc. business.
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Eleventy’s New Cash Infusion Fuels Brand Expansion

Eleventy is spreading its wings, thanks to a recent financial infusion from its parent company and a Middle Eastern investor. In October, The Eleventy Group, which was started in 2007 by Marco Baldassari, Paolo Zuntini and Andrea Scuderi, said it had received an undisclosed capital increase underwritten by its parent company, whose corporate structure consists of VEI Capital (an investment vehicle belonging to PFH — Palladio Holding) and a financial group from the Gulf region that it declined to name.More from WWDCanali's New Madison Avenue StoreHermès RTW Spring 2023Eleventy RTW Spring 2023 The investment was designed to foster international expansion and accelerate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli is raising the guidance of year-end revenues at his namesake company, but stands by his signature belief in gradual growth. Based on the results achieved in the first nine months of the year, and his namesake company’s strong performance in October and November, Cucinelli on Tuesday said he forecasts a sales growth of around 28 percent in 2022.More from WWDA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service AwardLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail Party The spring 2023 order intake leads Cucinelli to see an increase in revenues of...
WWD

Amal Clooney Gives Silver Tonal Dressing Sparkling Details in Sequined Valentino Gown at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Amal Clooney attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a sparkling off-the-shoulder silver dress with sequins by Valentino. For the occasion, the lawyer, human rights activist and wife to George Clooney complemented the look with a pair of silver pointed-toe shoes and a matching clutch. She finished the look accessorizing with a silver and clear gemstone bracelet and dangling statement earrings.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For makeup, Amal sported an evening-ready...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

ICSC New York: Confronting Rapid Change and Uncertainty

Amid global economic uncertainty and fast-changing shopping patterns, ICSC New York, an annual two-day gathering of hundreds of dealmakers and real estate and retail experts, is back in real life as of Tuesday, at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side. The event was last held live in 2019 due to COVID-19, but with the rollout of vaccines, there was anticipation and optimism in the air leading up to this year’s gathering. The retail environment has changed too, and many retailers are beyond rationalizing their store portfolios after experiencing bankruptcies and reassessing locations, and renegotiating with landlords for shorter, more favorable leases,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pharrell Williams, J Balvin Welcome Tiffany & Co. Holiday Pop-up to Miami

By Thursday night of Miami Art Week, traveling between Miami Beach and the Design District becomes a daunting, and lengthy, task. But Tiffany & Co. offered a compelling reason to brave the traffic and make the journey over to celebrate the brand’s first Miami holiday pop-up. Located near its permanent boutique, the two-story pop-up is a celebration of Andy Warhol, who worked for the brand in the ’50s and early ’60s; his archival designs feature in Tiffany’s holiday campaign. Hanging above a selection of high jewelry in the store is a neon-lit quote from Warhol: “More than anything people just...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Viktor & Rolf Names New CEO

MILAN — Matteo Franceschini has been named chief executive officer of the Viktor & Rolf brand, controlled by the OTB Group. Franceschini, who will report to OTB CEO Ubaldo Minelli, also maintains the role of the group’s licensing and collaborations director. He succeeds Andrea Collisei, who was both CEO of Viktor & Rolf and general director of Jil Sander, also under the OTB umbrella. Given the expansion of Jil Sander, Collisei is focusing full time on that brand. More from WWDMarni RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Marni RTW Spring 2023Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022 Franceschini is tasked with leading the development...
WWD

Luxury Resale Start-ups Gem, Switch, Expand Categories

Vintage search engine app Gem is unveiling a new look Monday. Gem works like any other search engine, allowing shoppers to find online vintage and secondhand finds by entering any number of keywords. The tool — navigable as a website via Gem.app and apps for both iPhone and Android — indexes about 50 million listings (from physical and online storefronts). Its emphasis is on helping existing secondhand marketplaces and store owners increase traffic and sales, while securing repeat business.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Prada Fall...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
WWD

Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Can Save You $90 on Drunk Elephant’s Trunk 6.0

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Drunk Elephant’s Trunk 6.0 is officially live, and thanks to a surprise Sephora sale that kicked off today, Beauty Insiders can get 20% off the trunk (just use the code GETGIFTING at checkout). If you’re not a Sephora Beauty Insider, you can sign up anytime for no cost to get perks like free shipping on any order. More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party Drunk Elephant Trunks are the stuff of...
WWD

Prada and AspenX Partner on Third Capsule Collection

Just in time for the schuss season, AspenX and Prada have teamed up for a capsule collection of outerwear and knits that take its inspiration from the ski trails of Aspen Snowmass. The seven-piece womenswear and menswear collection include ski jackets, puffer jackets and knitwear with touches of black, silver and striking reds for the winter 2023 season.More from WWDPrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing This is the third time the two entities have joined forces to develop a capsule collection. Last year, the six-piece collection carried distinctive black-and-white designs. Like last year, the collection...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy