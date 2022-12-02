2022’s Top-trending Skin and Hair Care Brands

Tinted sunscreens by brands like Supergoop! and EltaMD saw an increase in searches in 2022. courtesy photo

This year’s most-searched brands in the U.S. confirm TikTok views do, in fact, translate to Google searches.

“This year’s top brands are aligned with the latest shifts in consumer behavior and product trends,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate, noting sun protection, hair bond-building and hair loss products have all seen significant growth in demand this year (and have all been centerpieces in #BeautyTok discourse as of late).

Growing demand for hybrid makeup products drove an increase in searches for EltaMD, which offers a tinted sunscreen that was praised in a handful of viral TikTok videos over the summer. Meanwhile, in hair care, Olaplex saw continued growth in both sales and searches this year, despite having downgraded its full-year forecast last month due to increased competition in the bond-building space, and mounting economic pressure.

Here are the skin and hair care brands which saw the most significant increases in average U.S. monthly Google search volumes in 2022, per Spate.

Skin:

Supergoop! +89.1K La Roche-Posay +81.2K Laneige +57.7K Drunk Elephant +55.3K Tatcha +55K EltaMD +49.1K Burt’s Bees +40K Goop +32.6K Good Molecules +27.9K Estée Lauder +27.3K

Hair: