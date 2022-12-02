ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Insider: London Calling; Harry & Meghan’s Doc; Red Sea Festival; Screen Scotland’s EFF To Rise?; Shanghai Disney

By Jesse Whittock
 4 days ago
Roll up, roll up, Insiders. The Deadline International team have once again been travelling the world to bring you the latest news and analysis from the global film and TV biz, with Mel and Zac both in the Middle East. Max and I actually found the TV world descending on London for once, so we didn’t have to go so far for access. Read on.

London Calling

Jana Winograde

Tighten those belts : Straight over to Max Goldbart with this report — As news emerged repeatedly of mass layoffs at a wealth of legacy U.S. media companies this week, some of the most senior execs in the business were facing tricky questions about the economic headwinds at the Content London event in the UK’s capital. “Belt tightening is coming,” according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who teased her Paramount-owned network’s approach to the global macroeconomic crisis: keeping up the tentpoles but “finding creative ways” to fund lower budget shows. Warner Bros. TV Studios boss Channing Dungey concurred , saying people are “taking a look at the costs of production more,” having spent a period of time being “stuck in a spending bubble” that ended with the Covid-19 pandemic. Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe was less concerned, however, stating “we haven’t seen the crisis’ impact” as of yet and stressing that great shows don’t necessarily cost $20M per hour. Igbokwe was on hand to unveil two UK talent deals this week, as Universal ties with Dominic Buchanan and Bennett McGhee’s Home Team and Cooking with the Stars producer South Shore. And she wasn’t the only one with a slightly sunnier outlook on the gloom: Fifth Season ’s Co-CEO Chris Rice said the media stocks crash meant those globally minded companies who like creative approaches to program and filmmaking had a great opportunity to make hot new co-productions. We constantly hear that international is the long-term future for entertainment, but maybe it’s also the short-term answer, too.

Harry & Meghan Spill The Royal Beans

This won’t be controversial: Is there a celebrity topic that divides opinion more than the marriage of Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle ? Almost certainly not. So, there’s zero chance people will care about the couple’s Netflix doc series charting their relationship and their decision to step back from royal life in favor of a California lifestyle making podcasts and TV shows. This week, we got a first look at Harry & Meghan , the streaming doc from What Happened, Miss Simone? director Liz Garbus. Those who say Harry and Meghan are attention seekers won’t be sated by the opening line of the teaser trailer, in which the Duke of Sussex says: “I had to do everything to protect my family,” but this is their chance to tell more of their personal story and maybe change some minds. In theory, it won’t be long before the series drops now, but Netflix simply went with “coming soon.” Our Baz Bamigboye had noted a November 9 launch date to complement Season 5 of The Crown had been planned at one point but the controversy surrounding the drama’s latest run meant it had been pushed. That was all unofficial, of course, as the project has been shrouded in secrecy. Click here to watch the trailer.

Red Sea -Change

Sharon Stone and Oliver Stone

Stones in Saudi: Mel Goodfellow has been in Saudi Arabia and filed this report — It’s that time of year when the Middle East’s festival circuit kicks into life. After Marrakech, Egypt Cairo and Carthage, Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival launched its second edition in the port city of Jeddah on Thursday. Running December 1-10, it coincides with the fifth anniversary of news breaking that the country was lifting its 35-year ban on movie theaters as part of wider reforms to open-up the country’s economy and society. Whether to attend the festival amid concerns over the country’s human rights track record remains a hot topic in international film professional circles. However, judging by the roster of high-level guests due to touch down this week — including Sharon Stone, Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Shah Rukh Khan — the mood around the festival appears to be thawing. Jury president Oliver Stone declared at the opening ceremony that the country was “misunderstood,” and detractors needed to visit in person.

Too big to ignore?: Beyond the stars, international industry execs are also making the trip. Ron Halpern and Working Title’s Lucas Webb were in the audience for the opening film What’s Love Got To Do With It? , on which they are executive producers, while Elysian Film Group’s Danny Perkins, Wild Bunch International’s Vincent Maraval and Vine Alternative Investments partner and COO Steve Kovach are among the speakers lined-up for a program of industry panels. Ultimately, Saudi Arabia’s potential is getting too big to ignore. “Let’s not forget the market opportunities in Saudi Arabia right now. It’s the largest market in the region, both for production and consumption,” the Red Sea Foundation Ceo Jomana Al-Rashid told Deadline in the lead-up to the festival. “Red Sea is a perfect entry point and introduction to what’s happening in the region as a whole.” Full Red Sea coverage can be found here , including Diana’s cool sit down with Bollywood star Rukh Khan.

Screen Scotland Saves Edinburgh… Maybe

Appraise be: The Edinburgh Film Festival went bust in October, along with the Scottish capital’s Filmhouse Cinema and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, after the charity that owned them called in the administrators. Things looked bleak for the much-loved festival but it’s possible things are looking up. National funding body Screen Scotland has acquired the rights and brand assets to the festival from FRP Advisory. However, there was no immediate announcement of a 2023 festival and instead Kristy Matheson, who led her Edinburgh Film Festival as Creative Director this year, has been given the task of appraising the possibility of an event next year. Funding for the work will come out of a pot initially awarded to the festival’s previous owner the Centre for the Moving Image. The Edinburgh Film Festival holds the record as the world’s oldest continually running film fest, so not only would Screen Scotland be saving a pretty great event in a beautiful city, but they’d also be ensuring the event’s Wikipedia page won’t have to amend that fact. Zac had plenty more .

Shanghai Disneyland Opens – Then Closes — Doors

Shanghai Disneyland

Crackdown: China remains committed to its hard-line ‘zero Covid’ approach to the global pandemic, despite the recent protests aimed at softening the stance. Shanghai Disneyland had closed its gates in late October but had reopened them a week ago. However, by Tuesday the doors were slammed shut again as the government cracked down on the rise in cases. The park has been closed several times since the pandemic began in March 2020 but this latest closure will be a huge disappointment to Disney, which is still resetting under returning CEO Bob Iger, and something tells me Disney’s troubles in China don’t end here. Tom Tapp had more .

The Essentials

Hot One: Cynthia Erivo and Renee Zellwegger are teaming for Apple TV+ thriller series Raising Wild , per Max’s scoop .

Another One: MGM is shopping Jessica Lange and Ed Harris flick Long Day’s Journey into Night . Andreas on this .

Some more spice: Johnny Depp film Chocolat tempered into TV series treatment.

Stake: BBC Studios invested in Small Axe ’s Turbine Studios.

First look: Maxine Peake as late Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya in Anna . Andreas with this one.

Trailer: Netflix drops a teaser for Harry & Meghan . That one won’t be controversial…

Slate: Prime Video France unveils a slate of films and TV — and a union deal for good measure.

Deadline

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
Deadline

James Cameron Intros ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ At London World Premiere: “To Me Tonight Is Not About A New ‘Avatar’, It’s About Cinema” – Watch The Video

Almost 13 years to the day after James Cameron unveiled his 3D sci-fi epic Avatar in London’s Leicester Square, the filmmaker is back in town to present the world premiere of sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Attendees to Tuesday’s massive undertaking including director/producer/co-writer Cameron, producer Jon Landau and cast members Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet strolled a blue carpet laid out in the square ahead of the premiere this evening. RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere – Photo Gallery The 20th Century Studios picture is actually screening simultaneously in two cinemas in Leicester...
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailers Spark Controversy Over Misleading Images & Clips

Netflix’s hotly-anticipated Harry & Meghan doc series has already been causing controversy as UK media outlets pick apart its two trailers and find footage and photos have been used in misleading ways. Veteran UK royal correspondent Jennie Bond slammed the “extremely sloppy production values” of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell’s documentary this morning and ITV stalwart Lorraine Kelly described the use of certain images and footage as “bizarre.” Archewell is producing with Story Syndicate and Diamond Docs and Liz Garbus is director. A number of moments in the two trailers have been under the microscope. Yesterday, an overhead camera shot supposed...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Deadline

Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement. RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV And Film Career – Photo Gallery Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Deadline

‘White Noise’ Producer Uri Singer Gives Verdict On Red Sea; Talks Plans To Shoot ‘Low Orbit‘ In Saudi Arabia & Taleflick Licensing Deal

Saudi Arabia was the last place Israel-born American producer Uri Singer thought he would visit in his lifetime. That was until a chance meeting on the White Noise red carpet in Venice with Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the country’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The pair met for lunch in Toronto and again by chance on another red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival, where Al Turki introduced Singer to festival managing director Shivani Pandya. “She was amazing. There are a few things that have impressed me about Mohammed, his hiring and championing of women, and also the way he does...
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘Black Panther’ Rises To $733M Global, ’Violent Night’ Launches With $20M WW & ‘Matilda’ Nears $10M In UK – International Box Office

Akin to domestic, it was a rather sleepy weekend at the international box office. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again won the frame, with $20.2M from 50 overseas markets for an offshore total of $339.3M and a global tally of $733M through Sunday. The offshore drop on Wakanda Forever was 39% as it heads to a finish in the $800Ms worldwide. The film still reigns as the No. 1 non-local movie in several markets including France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and remains the No. 7 biggest global movie of the year. Internationally, it will soon pass Thor: Ragnarok...
Deadline

James McAvoy Reveals Why He Didn’t Campaign To Land Oscar For ‘Atonement’: “I Felt Cheap”

James McAvoy is opening up about his refusal to campaign to win an Oscar which led to him not scoring a nod for his work on Atonement (2007). In an interview with British GQ, McAvoy said that he saw first-hand what it took for Forest Whitaker to land his leading actor Oscar for his work on The Last King of Scotland, a film both actors starred in. McAvoy was seemingly not overjoyed with the way actors have to cozy up to members of the Academy to get a nod or a vote to win. “[With the Last King of Scotland campaign], it...
Deadline

Oscars Name Animated, Documentary & International Features Eligible For 95th Edition

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named the Animated, Documentary and International Features eligible for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards. 27 animated features have been placed before voters, along with 144 documentary features and international features from 92 countries. Shortlists for Documentary and International Feature will be announced on December 21st, with Oscar nominations to be unveiled on January 24th. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12. Check out the lists of titles continuing along their journey toward Oscar below. Animated Feature Film “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” “The...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown.  The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

Fatih Akin On His Career And Straddling German And Turkish Culture On Screen — Red Sea Film Festival

Director, screenwriter and producer Fatih Akin passed through the Red Sea film festival Monday where he discussed his career and what he described as the unique experience of straddling Turkish and German culture in his films. Akin, who has brought his latest film Rheingold to Red Sea, was born in Hamburg and has primarily worked in Germany, but is of Turkish descent. Akin told the crowd in Jeddah that when his films began to find an audience in Germany and across Europe, he was often frustrated by commentators who described them as “issue films” because they dealt with characters who have dual...
Deadline

Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th

Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi & Producer Lindsey Collins On Mother-Daughter Relationships And Embracing Your “Inner Beast”

With Turning Red, director Domee Shi revisited her own past to create a story of a young girl struggling with pleasing her family as she comes into adolescence. It’s a story so relatable that Lindsey Collins, who was running Pixar’s creative development at the time, says she practically begged Shi to let her produce the film. Turning Red follows Meilin (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl from Toronto who works at her family’s temple to make her mother Ming (Sandra Oh) proud. Due to a family blessing/curse, Meilin finds herself transforming into a large red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions,...
Deadline

