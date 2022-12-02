ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 19: Catching Up With the Founder of Paka

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 4 days ago
Catching up with the founder of Paka.

Paka was founded in Peru, and notes that its mission “is to create natural, all-purpose clothing for people who love the outdoors.” The company said it is doing this “by innovating with alpaca fiber and other materials that are healthier for people and the planet, so that consumers can connect to our natural world, make more conscious choices, and support the communities where our products come from.”

In the latest episode of WWD Voices, co-host Arthur Zaczkiewicz speaks with the founder of Paka’s, Kris Cody, about the brand, its products, and what guides the company’s sustainable practices.

