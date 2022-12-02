Read full article on original website
Skatepark art to honor Marshfield teen
MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Stevens Point named #71 on list of best college cities in country
Stevens Point has been named on a list of the best college towns and cities in the nation. It’s the second-highest-ranking Wisconsin city on the list, behind Madison. The personal finance website wallethub.com studied 400 communities across the country with at least 7,5000 post-high school students, basing its findings on 32 key indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Its data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area. This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
MRAE seeks exhibitors, presenters for 32nd annual Energy Fair
The Midwest Renewable Energy Association has announced the return of The Energy Fair. Now in its 32nd year at the MREA campus in Custer, next year’s event will be held June 23-25. It’s a means to connect innovation in clean energy and sustainable living with the general public.
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
Wausau area obituaries November 28, 2022
Dr. Curt Grauer, 97, died Nov. 16, 2022, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center in Wausau, WI. He was born on April 19, 1925, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Gerhard and Marie Grauer. He attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago.In 1950, he married Ruth Bergstrom. They were married for 71 years. He was a family physician in Wausau until his retirement. He was a long time member of St. Pauls Church in Wausau and sang for many years in the church choir. His many interests included fishing, golf, walking his dogs, singing with the Wausau Barbershop Quartet Society and learning new things through reading. He was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
Neenah native named Chief Operating Officer for the Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Neenah native is named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marti Wronski will oversee the financial operations of the Major League Baseball team. She is the first female C-O-O in M-L-B history. Wronski is a Neenah High School Graduate, has degrees from Saint Norbert...
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
