MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO