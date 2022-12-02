Read full article on original website
Condo development on vacant lots aims to revitalize Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new condominium development is planned in Kalamazoo, with a goal to revitalize the neighborhood while providing much-needed housing and commercial spaces. The Kalamazoo County Land Bank, which will initially manage the residential development, is spearheading the plan to fill these vacant properties in Kalamazoo’s Eastside Neighborhood.
Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
Soccer field upgrades, bathrooms, new trail proposed at Kalamazoo city park
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to invest over $1 million in improvements to a city park, seeking stimulus grant funding to cover the majority of the bill. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday, Dec. 5, to apply for an approximately $815,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to cover much of the cost for improvements at Emerald Park to install permanent soccer facilities with nets and benches, a permanent bathroom facility, a new asphalt trail, a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station and some other features.
Fundraising goal met to build outdoor fireplace at South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- The fundraising goal has been met for a new outdoor space with a fireplace in South Haven, according to organizers. Bob Copping, president of the nonprofit SHOUT for South Haven, said $105,000 will be used to build the wintertime gathering place in downtown South Haven at Dyckman Park, according to a news release from the organization.
$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe
Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break
Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
Solon Twp. house total loss after fire
A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire.
$300M in expenditures proposed in Kalamazoo’s 2023 budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Bolstered by federal stimulus funds, Kalamazoo’s proposed 2023 budget includes expenditures of $299.9 million, representing an increase of 22.2% from last year’s adopted budget. Members of the Kalamazoo City Commission viewed the budget details during a presentation at the Committee of the Whole meeting on...
Kalamazoo City Commission votes to offer city attorney job to top candidate
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has voted to offer the job of city attorney to the top candidate chosen by all commissioners. The commission voted unanimously to extend a conditional employment offer to James Porter at the Monday, Dec. 5, commission business meeting. The motion authorizes the Michigan Municipal League to make the offer to Porter and to conduct a background investigation, which is expected to take about four weeks.
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
Kalamazoo City Commission sets 2023 meeting schedule
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved its meeting schedule for the coming year. Committee of the Whole meetings are scheduled at 5 p.m. immediately prior to regular business meetings at 7 p.m. Both types of meetings are scheduled to take place in the City Commission chambers at city hall to allow for live streaming and call-in public comments.
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
