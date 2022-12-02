ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Housing Market Will Cool in 2023 as Mortgage Costs Soar: Expert Forecast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two wild years in the housing market, experts say home price growth will fall back to earth in 2023 — but that doesn’t mean houses will be more affordable. In fact, the typical monthly mortgage payment on a home purchased next year could be more than $500 higher than in 2022.
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Business Insider

Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead

High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023

Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
ffnews.com

Curve Defies the Market and Secures $1 Billion Deal from Credit Suisse

Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, today announced that the company has closed a deal to fund its first $1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse, enabling Curve to scale its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU and the United States. The Curve...
The Independent

HSBC raises rate on savings account from 1% to 5%

Savers will see the rate on a fixed-rate account jump from 1% to 5% from December, HSBC UK has announced.The rate on HSBC’s Regular Saver account is fixed for 12 months from the time of opening the account, under the bank’s terms.But HSBC UK announced on Monday that from December 1, it will increase the rate from 1% to 5%, and the rise will apply automatically to existing accounts.Interest accrued up to this date will be at the rate offered when the account was opened.Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail, said: “The rate is fixed for the year...
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 6, 2022 | Rates inch up

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After dropping below 6% for the...
ffnews.com

SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data

For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
ffnews.com

Nationwide’s Matt Cox on the Biggest Challenges in Payments for Financial Institutions

In this segment of The Fintech Show, Nationwide‘s Matt Cox discusses the challenges financial institutions face when transitioning to new payment technology whilst still operating for customers 24/7. For Cox, mass change in payments works best at an industry level – where all FIs agree on what the most important issues to tackle are, whether that be ID verification or Faster Payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy