An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
Housing Market Will Cool in 2023 as Mortgage Costs Soar: Expert Forecast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two wild years in the housing market, experts say home price growth will fall back to earth in 2023 — but that doesn’t mean houses will be more affordable. In fact, the typical monthly mortgage payment on a home purchased next year could be more than $500 higher than in 2022.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead
High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
Mortgage repossessions up 90% as families warned of ‘ticking time bomb’
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter. Families have been warned of a “ticking time bomb” as new government figures show a staggering rise in home repossessions as a result of the deepening cost of living crisis. Repossessions, court claims...
It has been this bad before. How home buyers got it done in 1981
High inflation, spiking mortgage rates, reluctant sellers — this market has a lot in common with homebuying 40 years ago.
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
7 Best Car Loan Rates of 2023
Best for Private PartiesBest for PersonalizationBest for Easy Online QuotesBest OverallBest for Used Cars. LightStreamBank of AmericaCapital OneCarsDirectPenFedConsumers Credit Union. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Term. 24-84 months. 48 - 72 months. 36 - 72 months. Varies by lender. 36 - 82 months. 36 - 84 months. Minimum Loan Amount.
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
ffnews.com
Curve Defies the Market and Secures $1 Billion Deal from Credit Suisse
Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, today announced that the company has closed a deal to fund its first $1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse, enabling Curve to scale its lending business, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU and the United States. The Curve...
Business Insider
Freedom Mortgage review: Accepts low credit scores for FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Insider's Featured Mortgage Lenders. On Quicken's...
ffnews.com
CMC Invest Launches Plus Plan – Investors Can Now Open Stocks and Shares ISAs and Access USD Currency Wallets
With the aim of supporting customers throughout their entire investment journey, UK investment platform – CMC Invest – has launched our new Plus plan, offering flexible stocks and shares ISAs, a USD currency wallet and a wider investment choice all for a flat custody fee of £10 per month.
HSBC raises rate on savings account from 1% to 5%
Savers will see the rate on a fixed-rate account jump from 1% to 5% from December, HSBC UK has announced.The rate on HSBC’s Regular Saver account is fixed for 12 months from the time of opening the account, under the bank’s terms.But HSBC UK announced on Monday that from December 1, it will increase the rate from 1% to 5%, and the rise will apply automatically to existing accounts.Interest accrued up to this date will be at the rate offered when the account was opened.Tom Wolfenden, HSBC UK’s head of retail, said: “The rate is fixed for the year...
Current National Refinance Rates: December 5, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Up
The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today. Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 6.70%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 5.93%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.44%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.37%. Refinance Rates for December...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 6, 2022 | Rates inch up
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After dropping below 6% for the...
ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: INSTANDA & MLTPLY Winners of Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech
INSTANDA, with their partners MLTPLY, were victorious in the ‘Wow Moment in Innovative Insurtech’ category at this year’s FF AWARDS, presented by JobsOhio’s Sr. Director of Insurance/Insurtech, Ron Rock.
Business Insider
Email marketing doesn't have to be complicated — small-business owners share 3 steps they took to get a campaign off the ground in no time
Davis Nguyen set up his email strategy — which brings in 75% of his clients — by researching competitors and coming up with a freebie for subscribers.
ffnews.com
SEB’s Robert Pehrson on Securing Payments and the Importance of Structured Data
For Sibos 2022, we sat down with Robert Pehrson, the Head of Products and Business Development at the European financial services group, SEB, to discuss the business transition from product ownership to usage and the current transformation in retail and mobile payments. For Pehrson, the introduction of ISO 20022 and...
ffnews.com
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on the Biggest Challenges in Payments for Financial Institutions
In this segment of The Fintech Show, Nationwide‘s Matt Cox discusses the challenges financial institutions face when transitioning to new payment technology whilst still operating for customers 24/7. For Cox, mass change in payments works best at an industry level – where all FIs agree on what the most important issues to tackle are, whether that be ID verification or Faster Payments.
