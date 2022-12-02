ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Despite Caitlin Clark’s 45 points, NC State tops No. 10 Iowa

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOvVp_0jV3vXoz00

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night.

Johnson and Rivers led a balanced scoring night for the Wolfpack (7-1), who had five players score in double figures.

“Forty-five, that's insane,” Rivers said of Clark's night. “I'm glad we came together as a team. I think we had five in double figures. You can't win it alone. So I'm glad we were the better team tonight.”

Clark, who came into the game tied for second in the nation in scoring at 26.7 points per game, scored the Hawkeyes’ first nine points of the game, and had the first 11 points of the fourth quarter as Iowa tried to rally from a 13-point deficit.

The preseason All-American was 16 of 28 from the field, 5 of 13 in 3-pointers. She finished one point off her career high.

“I haven't seen much like that,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “Some of those shots, I couldn't believe them.”

But Clark had little offensive help, as McKenna Warnock was the only other Hawkeye to score in double figures with 15 points. Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke each had seven points.

“I think any time I score 40 points, we lose,” said Clark, who had her career high of 46 points in a loss at Michigan last season. “We scored points, but we didn't get stops.”

N.C. State had a balanced offense with Jakia Brown-Turner adding 17 points. Jada Boyd had 12 points and Camille Hobby had 10. The Wolfpack shot 57.1% from the field for the game, including 61.1% in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hawkeyes (5-3).

N.C. State outscored Iowa 31-28 in the fourth quarter, answering every threat from the Hawkeyes.

“I'll be honest, we needed to see that,” Moore said of how his team responded in the fourth quarter. “I kept waiting. They would make a run, (Clark) would make an unbelievable shot, the crowd's into it, and I was like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ Then one of our kids would make a shot.”

Johnson and Rivers combined to shoot 17 of 29 from the field, including 5 of 7 in 3-pointers.

Rivers, who hadn't made a 3-pointer in six attempts this season, was 3 of 4 from behind the arc in this game on her way to a career high in scoring.

“I think this game was a big confidence boost for me,” said Rivers, a transfer from South Carolina.

The Wolfpack had 46 points inside, a number that bothered Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

“I was very disappointed with our defensive effort,” Bluder said. “We usually own the paint. We were never in help position, and we paid the price for it.”

“We didn't have a sense of urgency,” Warnock said. “There was just a weird dullness on defense.”

N.C. State also had 31 points off the bench, compared to nine for the Hawkeyes.

BIG PICTURE

The two teams are going to be passing each other in the rankings next week — the Wolfpack on the way up, the Hawkeyes on the way down after starting the season in the top five.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack showed balance and patience on offense. Rivers was 9 of 11 from the field, while Johnson was 8 of 12. The Wolfpack got enough defensive stops — they held the Hawkeyes to 44.8% shooting.

Iowa: Clark was Iowa’s only scoring threat during the game — center Monika Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, got only one shot in the first half and finished with five points on just 2 of 4 shooting. “I don't know why we couldn't get her the ball tonight,” Bluder said. “It was maddening.”

NC State: At Georgia on Monday.

Iowa: At Wisconsin on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Hawkeyes Now Losing Key Defensive Players to Portal

It hasn't been that big of a surprise to see a plethora of Iowa's offensive weapons leave the program for the transfer portal. First, it was quarterback Alex Padilla. Since his announcement, he's been followed by wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson as well as running back Gavin Williams.
IOWA CITY, IA
WANE 15

York pours in 36 as Mad Ants stay hot and beat Iowa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne used 20 made three pointers, hitting 54.1 percent of their shots from deep, to hold off Iowa 132-127 in second straight game played for first place in the Central Division.A back-and-forth opening quarter saw four lead changes and two ties, with Fort Wayne gaining the early advantage with help […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
98.1 KHAK

Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience

If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official

The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Des Moines 128th and Cedar Rapids 166th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. WalletHub used 38 key factors to make its rankings including crime, excessive drinking rates, and the number of adult establishments per capita. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
B100

Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend

If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
BETTENDORF, IA
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
LINN COUNTY, IA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy