Bozeman, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Route Map: Belgrade’s Famous Christmas Convoy 2022 [WATCH]

It might be one of the coolest things about Christmas in Montana: big trucks, semis, and construction rigs decked out in Christmas lights touring around Belgrade. This weekend the Belgrade Christmas Convoy returns in 2022. Such a simple concept, made magical by the incredible amount of work the crews put...
Deck The Halls With Christmas Cash From Montana’s Best Country

100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun

Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
The White Buffalo Returns to Bozeman’s The ELM

"Normal Rules Do Not Apply". That's what you can expect at The Elm on Saturday, December 10th when The White Buffalo returns to perform in Bozeman. On the heels of a brand new, drastically different album titled "Year of the Dark Horse", Jake Smith (AKA The White Buffalo) is bringing a new sound on his latest tour. His shows are dynamic, engaging and powerful...if you want to see him, don't wait to get your tickets. Alternative country; country; roots rock; folk; cowpunk; blues...you'll get it all.
Beloved Bozeman Business Says Goodbye After 30 Years

It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially after serving our community for over 30 years. But for some, it's a way to catch a breath, take a step back, and daydream about having a weekend off. Retail is hard work. Long days, finding good help,...
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana

One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?

Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
How To Protect Your Packages From Porch Pirates

These crimes have been on the rise for years, and we need better ways to protect our property. It's that time of the year; everyone is ordering Christmas presents online and delivery men and women are absolutely swamped. Everything from clothes to electronics will be packaged up and left on doorsteps all over Montana. These presents will bring joy to many of our loved ones—unless left unattended, in which case, they could very easily be stolen.
Get In The Spirit! Santa Bringing Holiday Magic To Bozeman

Santa Claus is coming to Bozeman! Here's when you can see Santa at the Gallatin Valley Mall. Santa is getting ready to leave the North Pole and head to the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman. The big man is scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 25. Santa will be available for photos throughout the holiday season.
Montana Morning Show Giving Away The Greatest Christmas Gift Ever

'Tis the season of giving, and what better gift than the most iconic Christmas gift of all time?. The XL Country Morning Show with Derek and Megan has teamed up with Wolf's Mercantile in Livingston to give you the chance to make all of your family and friends jealous this Christmas Season with Derek and Megan's A Major Award Christmas Give-A-Way.
A Montana Paperboy Loses His Job Right Before the Holidays?

Did you deliver newspapers as a kid? I did. I stuffed newspapers for the Glasgow Courier in Glasgow, Montana as far back as at least 4th grade. That's how I made money to go play video games at the Pizza Hut, and get some nacho cheese ole's at Taco Johns in Glasgow! I then delivered the Chicago Tribune south of Chicago in my junior high years. It was a great way to earn money as a kid and not have to wear the fake Jordan's again.
