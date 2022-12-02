Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO