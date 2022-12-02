Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner may face more charges despite recent cooperation with court
SHAWANO (WLUK) - A former campground owner who has challenged the authority of the court system has received permission to travel out of state with her children during the holidays -- but also could be facing more bail jumping charges for an alleged unauthorized trip out of state. Retzlaff faces...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes. The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.
wtaq.com
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Man Facing 17 Charges, All Drug Related
A Brown County man, who is suspected to be a drug dealer, is facing 17 drug-related charges. Among the crimes 27-year-old Hyrum Frank Ricketts is accused of are eight Manufacturing charges for drugs including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. The Brown County Drug Task Force raided Ricketts’ apartment on Bader Street...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
seehafernews.com
Prosecutors Allege Manure-Spreading Conspiracy In Kewaunee County
There are charges for three people in a manure-spreading conspiracy in Kewaunee County. State prosecutors say the three under-reported the amount of manure spread on their fields. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that led to a flood of E. Coli washing into Lake Michigan, Kaul says the manure even closed...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
seehafernews.com
Dead Dog Found Near Dumpsters in Oshkosh, Police Investigating
The Oshkosh Police Department is trying to figure out how a dog ended up dead near some dumpsters. Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street last Friday, where they found the dog next to some dumpsters behind the unnamed business. The canine was said...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
94.3 Jack FM
Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
seehafernews.com
Random Lake Elementary Bomb Threat Last Week Deemed Not Credible
A bomb threat received last week at Random Lake Elementary School has been deemed not credible. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was called into the school Thursday (December 1st), and staff quickly contacted the authorities. Investigators arrived at the school and quickly determined that the...
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested in Green Bay Shooting, One Injured
Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in Green Bay over the weekend. Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a shooting. They arrived to find one individual injured, who was quickly taken to a...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
radioplusinfo.com
12-2-22 fdl hit and run suspect appears in court
Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.
kz1043.com
DNR investigating shooting of iconic deer in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis–The D-N-R is investigating what appears to be the illegal shooting of a well-known deer in Menasha. The trophy buck was often spotted at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. The deer was found shot to death outside the reserve this week. Wardens are looking into who may have shot...
Comments / 2