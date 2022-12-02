ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jackson’s Michigan Theatre begins fundraising for bigger stage, updated balcony, HVAC

JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is seeking help to fund major renovations needed for the historic building. Executive Director Steve Tucker is seeking $6.1 million through a capital campaign to maintain the downtown Jackson theater’s historical significance while bringing it to the 21st century. The projects consists of an extended stage, an upgraded balcony, new HVAC, updated carpet and more.
JACKSON, MI
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December

FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
FLINT, MI
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets

JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
These 10 Michigan hospitals handle pregnancies the best, U.S. News ranking says

There are 10 Michigan hospitals that rank highly in how they handle uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. The 10 hospitals, topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, earned a “high performing in maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)” recognition. The rankings are based on metrics such as low C-section, new complications and episiotomy rates, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
YPSILANTI, MI
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
