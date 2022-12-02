Read full article on original website
Flint schools family literacy night to feature 1K+ free books, Mama Sol poetry slam
FLINT, MI -- More than 1,000 free books, a presentation from Flint legend Mama Sol, and even Michigan State University’s Sparty mascot will all be featured at an upcoming Flint Community Schools family literacy night. Literacy night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the...
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre begins fundraising for bigger stage, updated balcony, HVAC
JACKSON, MI – The Michigan Theatre of Jackson is seeking help to fund major renovations needed for the historic building. Executive Director Steve Tucker is seeking $6.1 million through a capital campaign to maintain the downtown Jackson theater’s historical significance while bringing it to the 21st century. The projects consists of an extended stage, an upgraded balcony, new HVAC, updated carpet and more.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
From Ann Arbor to Hollywood: This local seeks to hit it big in Tinseltown
ANN ARBOR, MI - Greg Goss has a typical story for an Ann Arbor native. The 29-year-old went to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, then Pioneer High then the University of Michigan. He also decided to pursue a classic Hollywood arc four years ago as a fresh-faced Midwestern man...
Educare Flint celebrates fifth anniversary, talk future of early childhood education
FLINT, MI - A child’s early years are the foundation for their future development. That’s why Educare Flint was created in 2017 to further advance education for the children in the community. On Monday, Dec. 5, a five-year anniversary was celebrated at its center off Gladwyn Street with...
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
$600K collected in annual ‘Giving True Day’ at Eastern Michigan University
YPSILANTI, MI - Nearly a thousand alumni, students, employees and more at Eastern Michigan University worked together to raise about $600,000 in this year’s annual university fundraiser. The 2022 edition of #GivingTrueDay on Nov. 29 saw the support of 957 donors to reach almost $600,000 in donations to support...
Ann Arbor printing company moves for first time in 45-year history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Since opening in the late 1970s, two things have stayed constant about Dollar Bill Printing -- the building and the people. And while the people will remain the same, they will be continuing their decades-long tenure in a new facility. Dollar Bill Printing, previously located on...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
Ann Arbor reprioritizes stimulus funds for downtown restrooms, city ambulance
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d plans to reallocate $500,000 in federal stimulus funds, putting $300,000 toward launching a city ambulance service and $200,000 toward downtown service improvements. City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure Monday night, Dec. 5, after asking City Administrator Milton...
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
These 10 Michigan hospitals handle pregnancies the best, U.S. News ranking says
There are 10 Michigan hospitals that rank highly in how they handle uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. The 10 hospitals, topped by University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor, earned a “high performing in maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy)” recognition. The rankings are based on metrics such as low C-section, new complications and episiotomy rates, transparency on racial/ethnic disparities and more.
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
MLK essay contest submission window opens for students in grades 6-12
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The submission window for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest is now open. The 44th annual essay contest theme is “Grace and Perseverance Under Pressure” and it is open to all students in grades 6-12. The winner will read their essay at the...
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
Michigan man accused of antisemitic, racist threats at preschool
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Township. The suspect allegedly threatened young children, parents and security personnel Friday morning, Dec. 2, at Temple Beth El, according to news releases...
