Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Time running out to sign up for Rogers County Christmas food baskets
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — This is the last week for Rogers County residents to sign up to receive a free Christmas dinner. The free dinners are courtesy of the Rogers County Share the Spirit campaign. The charity has helped organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations to be distributed in December prior to Christmas.
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow residents can see holiday displays with “Map of Lights”
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is making it easy for its residents to find holiday lights around town. This is the second year for the “Map of Lights”, which maps out houses adorned with lights and displays, submitted by homeowners. There are about 20 displays listed on the map this year.
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
New class of Tulsa Firefighters training to be paramedics to help with shortfall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is cross training a new class of firefighters as paramedics in the hopes of being able to staff more engine trucks at additional fire stations with first responders with advanced life support (ALS) training. FOX23 news spent time on Monday at...
Tulsa Promenade Mall Becomes 'Christmas Wonderland' For The Season
The second floor of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has now transformed into a “Christmas Wonderland.”. The empty stores upstairs have been transformed for different Christmas activities. Families can walk from room to room to explore and make holiday memories!. The Christmas Wonderland Village was an idea from three years ago...
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
KOKI FOX 23
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain
SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
KTUL
1 dead after overnight Tulsa apartment stabbing, suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person has died following a stabbing at an apartment complex near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and East Jasper Street, Tulsa police say. On Dec. 4 around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to find one man dead from a stab wound. The suspect, 56-year-old Troy Decker, was...
Comments / 0