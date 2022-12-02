ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Time running out to sign up for Rogers County Christmas food baskets

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — This is the last week for Rogers County residents to sign up to receive a free Christmas dinner. The free dinners are courtesy of the Rogers County Share the Spirit campaign. The charity has helped organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations to be distributed in December prior to Christmas.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain

SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
SPERRY, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father, daughter accused of cashing fraudulent checks in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A father-daughter duo are facing charges after attempting to cash fraudulent checks. Investigators say James Miller walked into a business near 12th and Garnett to cash a check for his daughter. An employee called the owner of the check, who confirmed that it was fake. Miller’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
VINITA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after overnight Tulsa apartment stabbing, suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person has died following a stabbing at an apartment complex near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and East Jasper Street, Tulsa police say. On Dec. 4 around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to find one man dead from a stab wound. The suspect, 56-year-old Troy Decker, was...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy