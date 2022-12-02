Read full article on original website
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers to make stop in San Antonio on 2023 tour
SAN ANTONIO – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are stopping in San Antonio along their Global Stadium 2023 Tour. The renowned rock band will perform in the Alamo City on May 17 at the Alamodome, according to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s site. The Global Stadium 2023 Tour...
KSAT 12
Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December. A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie. December Menu Includes:. Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry. Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini...
San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
The South Alamo restaurant will be the second location for family-owned Luna Rosa.
San Antonio's Elotitos Corn Bar has opened its new Government Hill location
The Government Hill shop is the second for the locally owned business.
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
KSAT 12
Toys for Tots aims to put a smile on children’s faces this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Tis the season of giving! Toys for Tots is ramped up this year and is trying to help thousands of families and children across the San Antonio community. The Toys for Tots operation is taking place at the San Antonio International Airport. “I just see the...
flicksandfood.com
Christmas dinner Pre-orders Can be Made Now at This Popular Diner
Christmas Dinner Pre-orders for To-Go Meals This Year at The Hayden Includes a Smoked Turkey. Enjoy a Christmas dinner at home from The Hayden, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209. They will offer a to-go Christmas meal this year that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies & batched cocktails, all available for purchase individually, or as a whole meal. Pre-orders can be placed online at the eatery’s website from December 1st-16th.
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
tejanonation.net
Joe Lopez Y Grupo Mazz dominate at 4th annual Guadalupe Tejano Awards – Full winners list
After a two-week delay due to inclement weather, the 4th annual Guadalupe Awards handed out accolades to the best in Tejano music over the past year. Joe Lopez Y Grupo Mazz took home most of the awards at the event held in San Antonio on Saturday, December 3. The awards,...
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Family says Cantu was suffering 'complications to his stomach and digestive track'
The 17-year-old was previously in the hospital for nearly two months after being shot in October
KSAT 12
Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year
SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
Here are the new stores that opened in the San Antonio area this year
Have you been to pOpshelf yet?
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday pictures, a magical Christmas performance, empanadas, cookie decorating and tasty tamales. Need help with your holiday photos? Momma Hen Snapshots is here to give us tips for taking family and pet pictures with the help of a furry hedgehog and chinchilla.
tejanonation.net
Jay Perez shares details on highly-anticipated new album, advice for emerging artists + more
Jay Perez was the big winner at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards last week winning three awards, the most of any artist this year. “The Voice” won Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year with El Maestro, which contained the Song of the Year “Eres.” The iconic Tejano singer spoke about his experience at the TMAs, his highly-anticipated new album, and advice for the next generation of Tejano stars in an interview with legendary Tejano morning personality Jonny Ramirez on Tejano 95.7/103.3 FM in San Antonio this week.
Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions
The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.
