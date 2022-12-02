ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December. A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie. December Menu Includes:. Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry. Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini...
flicksandfood.com

Christmas dinner Pre-orders Can be Made Now at This Popular Diner

Christmas Dinner Pre-orders for To-Go Meals This Year at The Hayden Includes a Smoked Turkey. Enjoy a Christmas dinner at home from The Hayden, located at 4025 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209. They will offer a to-go Christmas meal this year that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies & batched cocktails, all available for purchase individually, or as a whole meal. Pre-orders can be placed online at the eatery’s website from December 1st-16th.
eastcoasttraveller.com

World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
KSAT 12

Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year

SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, December 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, holiday pictures, a magical Christmas performance, empanadas, cookie decorating and tasty tamales. Need help with your holiday photos? Momma Hen Snapshots is here to give us tips for taking family and pet pictures with the help of a furry hedgehog and chinchilla.
tejanonation.net

Jay Perez shares details on highly-anticipated new album, advice for emerging artists + more

Jay Perez was the big winner at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards last week winning three awards, the most of any artist this year. “The Voice” won Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year with El Maestro, which contained the Song of the Year “Eres.” The iconic Tejano singer spoke about his experience at the TMAs, his highly-anticipated new album, and advice for the next generation of Tejano stars in an interview with legendary Tejano morning personality Jonny Ramirez on Tejano 95.7/103.3 FM in San Antonio this week.
