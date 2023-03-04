WEATHER NOW: Warm conditions Sunday & Monday before a cooling trend begins later on next week

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

YESTERDAY’S REPORTS

Rain, snow, wind, and everything in between impacted Central Illinois yesterday. From record rainfall to slushy roads to thundersnow, it was one of the more unique days in recent memory. Below is a quick look at some of the top reports. Use this link to see the list of all rainfall, snowfall, and wind gust reports from yesterday.

The gold rainfall total for Springfield indicates a March 3rd record high precip amount. Lincoln (not shown) also broke a March 3rd record.

UPCOMING WEEK

There is another good chance for some patchy fog here tonight in the area. As you can see below, relative humidity values will approach 100%, which means that the air close to the ground will be near saturation, enabling the formation of fog.

Despite some early clouds, it will be another great day out tomorrow. Highs could even hit 60 in some places!







Although much of the coming week will be calm, winds could gust between 30-40 mph Sunday Night and into Monday. A few light showers are also possible during this time.

Ahead of a mostly dry system, some places could heat up to 70 degrees Monday! Afterwards however, a cooling trend is set to take place, and we could be feeling more like Winter again by next week.

For the 7-Day Forecast, our eyes now turn to the end of the week. Another system looks to arrive to Central Illinois, but exact details are not certain yet. Models have been all over the place a bit, not agreeing on timing or results, but we do believe that another system will arrive towards the end of next week, and snow is not off of the table. In fact, once this system passes through, temps are looking like they will head back down into the 30s for the middle part of the month. Perhaps Winter isn’t finished yet?







7 DAY FORECAST:

Below you’ll see the chance for precipitation both during the day and at night. In addition, we’ve got temperatures posted below. Get more from the 7 Day Forecast on the WCIA 3 Map Room or on the 7 Day Forecast Video .

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

