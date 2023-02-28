Open in App
WCIA

WEATHER NOW: Snow chances lowering, heavy rain/storm and strong wind chances rising

By MeteorologistJacob Dickey,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPbN6_0jV3uTOi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jeJl_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDKTX_0jV3uTOi00

NEXT 24 HOURS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWGSv_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XgD3_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXuKg_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSCnm_0jV3uTOi00

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSBM4_0jV3uTOi00
This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wthj_0jV3uTOi00
LINK: Unusual February tornadoes strike Central Illinois

Nice weather on tap for the next few days. We’ll see a good warm up with a south wind on Wednesday before our next system arrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvTw3_0jV3uTOi00

Wind gusts continue to diminish this evening into tomorrow. We’ll have some quiet and overall dry weather through Thursday morning. The wind will be a problem though by Friday as a strong system rolls through.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z789T_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqyvl_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqNfy_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEgd8_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhb8Y_0jV3uTOi00

Our Friday system looks to come in and bring us impactful weather as early as Thursday Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDKK4_0jV3uTOi00

The path of the low pressure will determine our final forecast outcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7W2b_0jV3uTOi00

1) If path #1 is the winner and things trend north, we’ll be on the warm side and see severe weather. This looks unlikely at this point, but a further shift north would open that potential up.

2) If path #2 is the winner, the low passes overhead, keeping severe storms south and heavy snow north. The wind would be strong though with a pressure gradient, and we would still have rain, potentially heavy. This appears to be most likely. This also allows for some potential for snow to wrap around the back side, but not as heavy as further north pending cold air.

3) If path #3 is the winner, the path heading down the Ohio River is the clearest and most classic path for a high impact winter storm. In recent runs, this chance has seemed to lessen in favor of path #2.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enOMf_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mE0NM_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qOtB_0jV3uTOi00

We tend to think path #2 is the winner, bringing the low pressure overhead and snow further north away from our area. This though does open the possibility to thunderstorms, and potentially heavy rain and flooding, with some snow still possible on the back side, even if htose chances are looking to be less and less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INcHX_0jV3uTOi00

If you do not already have it, download the WCIA-3 Weather App, as you can set notifications for your area and receive alerts when watches / warnings are issued. Also, additional graphics and resources are available on our Severe Weather Center page and our Winter Weather Center page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bftrK_0jV3uTOi00

7 DAY FORECAST:

Below you’ll see the chance for precipitation both during the day and at night. In addition, we’ve got temperatures posted below. Get more from the 7 Day Forecast on the WCIA 3 Map Room or on the 7 Day Forecast Video .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9q8H_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOD1w_0jV3uTOi00

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NvEh_0jV3uTOi00

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHmKt_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QphE_0jV3uTOi00
Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for iOS Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for Android

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

