WEATHER NOW: Snow chances lowering, heavy rain/storm and strong wind chances rising

Nice weather on tap for the next few days. We’ll see a good warm up with a south wind on Wednesday before our next system arrives.

Wind gusts continue to diminish this evening into tomorrow. We’ll have some quiet and overall dry weather through Thursday morning. The wind will be a problem though by Friday as a strong system rolls through.













Our Friday system looks to come in and bring us impactful weather as early as Thursday Night.

The path of the low pressure will determine our final forecast outcome.

1) If path #1 is the winner and things trend north, we’ll be on the warm side and see severe weather. This looks unlikely at this point, but a further shift north would open that potential up.

2) If path #2 is the winner, the low passes overhead, keeping severe storms south and heavy snow north. The wind would be strong though with a pressure gradient, and we would still have rain, potentially heavy. This appears to be most likely. This also allows for some potential for snow to wrap around the back side, but not as heavy as further north pending cold air.

3) If path #3 is the winner, the path heading down the Ohio River is the clearest and most classic path for a high impact winter storm. In recent runs, this chance has seemed to lessen in favor of path #2.







We tend to think path #2 is the winner, bringing the low pressure overhead and snow further north away from our area. This though does open the possibility to thunderstorms, and potentially heavy rain and flooding, with some snow still possible on the back side, even if htose chances are looking to be less and less.

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

