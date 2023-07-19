Open in App
WCIA

WEATHER NOW: Foggy start to Thursday with storm chances returning later today

By Seth BohnhoffJacob DickeyKevin LightyAdam Sherwinski,

1 day ago

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

Spots of dense fog this morning that should fizzle out as the morning presses on. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front passing through the region will help prompt storms later today. Humid with dew points in the 70s and highs in the 80s will make for a humid day overall.

A few of today’s storms could reach severe limits. Hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, but the biggest likelihood for sever weather looks to be east of it. Limited

Any storms that we have should clear out later this evening and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies look to return to the region. Cooler and sunny skies o deck for Friday

We take a pause on the wet weather after Thursday’s round for rain and storms. Showers and storms return by the end of the weekend as more systems move along northwest flow.

Temperatures look to potentially rebound into the 90s by next week. Could be a decent stretch of really warm weather. Heat Index values near 100.

For the latest on our weather check out the WCIA 3 Weather app. You can get the latest weather alerts there and take the weather with you on the go.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Here is your 7 day forecast updated several times a day. You also can see the 7 day forecast and more on the WCIA 3 Weather App and on the WCIA 3 Weather Map Room.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

READ: 2023 Summer Outlook – likely to be hot, but not as dry
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

