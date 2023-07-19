WEATHER NOW: Foggy start to Thursday with storm chances returning later today

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

Spots of dense fog this morning that should fizzle out as the morning presses on. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front passing through the region will help prompt storms later today. Humid with dew points in the 70s and highs in the 80s will make for a humid day overall.

A few of today’s storms could reach severe limits. Hail and damaging winds would be the main threats, but the biggest likelihood for sever weather looks to be east of it. Limited







Any storms that we have should clear out later this evening and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies look to return to the region. Cooler and sunny skies o deck for Friday

We take a pause on the wet weather after Thursday’s round for rain and storms. Showers and storms return by the end of the weekend as more systems move along northwest flow.

Temperatures look to potentially rebound into the 90s by next week. Could be a decent stretch of really warm weather. Heat Index values near 100.

7 DAY FORECAST:

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

