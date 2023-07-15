WEATHER NOW: Round of storms tonight, wildfire smoke to make unwelcome return this weekend

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

A chance for severe weather exists this evening and into the night as an advancing system approaches. The threat should diminish as we move further into the night, but strong storms are possible even beyond sunset.

A line of storms will mesh together into more of a cluster as the night goes on. We will have to watch for the threat of strong winds mostly, but slow-moving storms could also present a flooding chance in a few localized areas. Small hail would also be possible in any storm.

It’s not out of the question that we could see a stronger storm with the round tonight, and potentially again on Sunday, but the threat for severe weather is overall low.

A good rainfall could be had with this round of storms tonight, but it will be unevenly distributed. Over an inch is possible under a slow-moving storm, but maybe just half an inch will be the likely total for those in the general path of these storms.

Our Northwest flow pattern will remain in place through the weekend and into next week. As long as that is in place and energy can pass through, we’ll have regular chances for showers and thunderstorms well into next week. There will be dry time, and we’ll be able to fine tune chances and timing for rain and storms as we get closer to them.

One concern that we do have with this northwest flow pattern is that it will pull thick wildfire smoke from fires burning out of control in Canada. This smoke will return and could cause air quality issues by Sunday.

Our guidance is often slow to catch up and sometimes hard to nail down this, but given the vast plume of smoke heading our way, a dull sooty sky is likely by Sunday into Monday, with the potential for smoke and haze to mix down to the surface. How much remains to be seen, but the AQI could reach at a minimum orange to red given the set-up by Sunday. We will watch this VERY closely in the days to come.

7 DAY FORECAST:

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

