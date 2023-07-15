Open in App
WEATHER NOW: Round of storms tonight, wildfire smoke to make unwelcome return this weekend

By Jacob DickeyAdam SherwinskiKevin LightySeth Bohnhoff,

9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0DlT_0jV3uTOi00

NEXT 24 HOURS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWGSv_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XgD3_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXuKg_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSCnm_0jV3uTOi00

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSBM4_0jV3uTOi00
This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

A chance for severe weather exists this evening and into the night as an advancing system approaches. The threat should diminish as we move further into the night, but strong storms are possible even beyond sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bRWo_0jV3uTOi00

A line of storms will mesh together into more of a cluster as the night goes on. We will have to watch for the threat of strong winds mostly, but slow-moving storms could also present a flooding chance in a few localized areas. Small hail would also be possible in any storm.

It’s not out of the question that we could see a stronger storm with the round tonight, and potentially again on Sunday, but the threat for severe weather is overall low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOf4z_0jV3uTOi00

A good rainfall could be had with this round of storms tonight, but it will be unevenly distributed. Over an inch is possible under a slow-moving storm, but maybe just half an inch will be the likely total for those in the general path of these storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9Xm4_0jV3uTOi00

Our Northwest flow pattern will remain in place through the weekend and into next week. As long as that is in place and energy can pass through, we’ll have regular chances for showers and thunderstorms well into next week. There will be dry time, and we’ll be able to fine tune chances and timing for rain and storms as we get closer to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aIf8_0jV3uTOi00

One concern that we do have with this northwest flow pattern is that it will pull thick wildfire smoke from fires burning out of control in Canada. This smoke will return and could cause air quality issues by Sunday.

Our guidance is often slow to catch up and sometimes hard to nail down this, but given the vast plume of smoke heading our way, a dull sooty sky is likely by Sunday into Monday, with the potential for smoke and haze to mix down to the surface. How much remains to be seen, but the AQI could reach at a minimum orange to red given the set-up by Sunday. We will watch this VERY closely in the days to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uCUo_0jV3uTOi00

For the latest on our weather check out the WCIA 3 Weather app. You can get the latest weather alerts there and take the weather with you on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpqBs_0jV3uTOi00

7 DAY FORECAST:

Here is your 7 day forecast updated several times a day. You also can see the 7 day forecast and more on the WCIA 3 Weather App and on the WCIA 3 Weather Map Room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5aJy_0jV3uTOi00

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NvEh_0jV3uTOi00

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

READ: 2023 Summer Outlook – likely to be hot, but not as dry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHmKt_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QphE_0jV3uTOi00
