WEATHER NOW: Staying sunny for Presidents Day, but a mid-week system will bring heavy rain & windy conditions

By Seth BohnhoffForecaster,

18 hours ago

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

There will be another chance for sprinkles here tonight again, but chances remain minimal.

It has been a great weekend of sunny skies and warm temps so far, and for those with the extra long weekend thanks to President’s Day, that nice weekend will continue! Cooler temps expected for Tuesday as a dry cold front marches through, but we warm up again Wednesday ahead of a wet & windy system.

Temperatures vary a bit tomorrow, with highs ranging from the low 50s to possibly close to 60! Check out the forecasted high for your area below!

The main event this week comes early Wednesday Morning and lasts well into the evening hours. A cutoff low will be bolstered by another low off of the Rockies and as a result, heavy showers and even some thunderstorms are likely in the area. We do not anticipate anything severe out of this event at the moment, but heavy rainfall & gusty winds will be on the board, meaning impacts could still be felt. Lots of wintry weather will accompany this system, but that all stays northwest of us.

Make sure you don’t forget the umbrellas on Wednesday! 1-2″ of rain for most of the area is possible.

As we saw with the system that came to the area this last Thursday Morning, the track of this next system will play a large role in what temps we get and how likely a few storms are. Right now, we are trending on the warmer side of the system, but with a 30 degree temp gradient in place, there is still some uncertainty. We may find our way upwards of 60, we could end up deep into the 40s, or both will be seen across the area; the answer lies in what path this low takes.

Although rain is almost certain regardless of whether we end up in the 60s or in the 40s, the overall feel to the day will be most affected by this uncertainty. Right now, 60s look much more likely for most of the area than 40s, but there are still a few days for the models to change their minds.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Below you’ll see the chance for precipitation both during the day and at night. In addition, we’ve got temperatures posted below. Get more from the 7 Day Forecast on the WCIA 3 Map Room or on the 7 Day Forecast Video .

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

