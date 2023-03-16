Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
WCIA

WEATHER NOW: A Cold & Windy Friday

By Seth BohnhoffAdam SherwinskiKevin LightyJacob Dickey,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ns40_0jV3uTOi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jeJl_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDKTX_0jV3uTOi00

NEXT 24 HOURS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWGSv_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XgD3_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXuKg_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSCnm_0jV3uTOi00

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSBM4_0jV3uTOi00
This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

Major changes arriving for Friday as temperatures start falling down to just the 30’s for highs. That along with gusty winds will make for a pretty miserable Friday of weather. Cloud cover will break up a bit to help boost temperatures later this afternoon, but windy weather will keep the sun’s impact down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZJd3_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vED96_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXeHb_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdRHI_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biwNE_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wo7Wz_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTL3F_0jV3uTOi00

Aside from the windy and cold conditions, we will see an overall dry weekend. There might be a few flurries by early Saturday morning, but overall those shouldn’t have much of an impact if any at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8jC3_0jV3uTOi00

Winds won’t calm down until later Saturday night. We have a dry start to next week, but rain returns by the time we get into the middle to end of next week with multiple lows moving this way.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366dK5_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112ega_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nea8O_0jV3uTOi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRuWd_0jV3uTOi00

A chilly weekend for sure as temperatures struggle to warm at all. Nearly 20 degrees below average on Saturday.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Below you’ll see the chance for precipitation both during the day and at night. In addition, we’ve got temperatures posted below. Get more from the 7 Day Forecast on the WCIA 3 Map Room or on the 7 Day Forecast Video .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9q8H_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOD1w_0jV3uTOi00

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NvEh_0jV3uTOi00

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHmKt_0jV3uTOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QphE_0jV3uTOi00
Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for iOS Download the WCIA 3 Weather App for Android Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
‘Don’t rely on luck;’ IDOT urges sober driving on St. Patrick’s Day
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Bill would help Illinoisans add fire sprinklers to their homes
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois bill would make driving with pet in your lap illegal
Springfield, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Police and Champaign therapist agree, road rage situations can be avoided
Champaign, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy