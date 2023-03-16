WEATHER NOW: A Cold & Windy Friday

NEXT 24 HOURS:

CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS:

This graphic automatically updates with the latest weather alerts. Learn more about alerts in your local county/area by clicking here .

LOCAL FORECAST AHEAD:

Major changes arriving for Friday as temperatures start falling down to just the 30’s for highs. That along with gusty winds will make for a pretty miserable Friday of weather. Cloud cover will break up a bit to help boost temperatures later this afternoon, but windy weather will keep the sun’s impact down.













Aside from the windy and cold conditions, we will see an overall dry weekend. There might be a few flurries by early Saturday morning, but overall those shouldn’t have much of an impact if any at all.

Winds won’t calm down until later Saturday night. We have a dry start to next week, but rain returns by the time we get into the middle to end of next week with multiple lows moving this way.









A chilly weekend for sure as temperatures struggle to warm at all. Nearly 20 degrees below average on Saturday.

7 DAY FORECAST:

Below you’ll see the chance for precipitation both during the day and at night. In addition, we’ve got temperatures posted below. Get more from the 7 Day Forecast on the WCIA 3 Map Room or on the 7 Day Forecast Video .

DROUGHT MONITOR:

See the latest drought monitor showing drought conditions in Central Illinois below. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning and includes rainfall amounts from the Tuesday to Tuesday 7 day window immediately before the drought monitor is released.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Here are the latest extended outlooks for the 8-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks. These outlooks are issued daily and provide insight into the confidence in seeing temperatures and precipitation above or below normal beyond our 7 day forecast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.